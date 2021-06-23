Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Why Scotland is a perfect replacement for Portugal – really

By Robin McKelvie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lI9cm_0actYWus00

“They’ve stopped our Portugal escape,” lamented my neighbour as we huddled once again around the weary firepit. His disappointment at the green list exclusion was crushing; I had to act.

“What about enjoying some of the best things about Portugal here in Scotland ?” I said, before I’d really formed the idea. An hour later he was sold. I was too, immersed not only in the layers of connections between the countries but, whisper it, all the things Scotland does even better.

It’s not that they are competing countries – more wistful blood brothers, as I’ve found on more than 20 odd visits. A Portuguese writer I met in Evora insisted that Portugal is to Spain what Scotland is to England: a smaller, culturally distinct neighbour whose history is alive with tussles between the two.

This clicked the first time I heard fado in Lisbon ’s Bairro Alto. I needed no introduction to Portuguese saudade – the nostalgia for an irretrievably lost past is riven through the heart of Gaelic song, too. To experience this, you need only go as far as the folk nights in Sandy Bell’s in Edinburgh, but if you’ve more time it’s worth flying to Barra, landing on the beach and catching the Vatersay Boys enjoying a session at the Castlebay Hotel. The craic and energy is infectious; the performances soar. Seared into the background, though, are the baleful Clearances that have rendered swathes of the Highlands a manmade wilderness.

Edinburgh in this prism is a sort of Lisbon of the far north. Or is it the other way round? Scots uber-architect Robert Adam passionately petitioned the Portuguese king to let him rebuild Lisbon after the 1755 earthquake. It fell on deaf ears, but I’ve met Lisbonites who reckon his extravagant plans influenced the fanciful classically influenced rebuild anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlT84_0actYWus00

Both Edinburgh and Lisbon are hindered by similar topography, sitting on wide estuaries, dominated by a crumple of hills, sharing the Willy Wonka-esque network of tunnels, trams, closes and bridges needed to navigate them. Both sport their omnipresent castles and landmark abbeys. And suspension bridges: Lisbon’s Ponte 25 de Abril succeeded Edinburgh’s Forth Road Bridge as the largest suspension bridge outside North America on opening in 1966.

The connections between Scotland and Portugal are strong in second city Porto too. It instantly felt to me like Portugal’s Glasgow – the often overlooked, but deeply vibrant cultural hub of the country. From post-heavy industrial depression, both cities have reinvented themselves, using their respective stints as European Capital of Culture to conjure up a rebrand that continues to catch the eye of tourists.

It instantly felt to me like Portugal’s Glasgow – the often overlooked, but deeply vibrant cultural hub of the country

Porto is famous, of course, for its port houses, many of which are sprinkled with Scottish connections. One of the biggest names, Cockburn’s, was set up in 1815 by Scottish brothers Robert and John Cockburn, wine merchants from Leith who saw an opportunity and seized it. For them it was all about the “quality of the wine”, a similar obsession with perfection found in Scottish whisky.

You can dabble around the port houses of Vila Nova de Gaia, but why would you when you can tuck into whisky on Islay? On one gorgeous white beach-kissed isle you can indulge in nine striking distilleries, even toasting a tasting on one of those wild beaches. These days there are distillery cafes at Ardbeg, Kilchoman and Ardnahoe, plus exotic food pairing sessions – Laphroaig with orange-flavoured chocolate, anyone?

A walkway now ripples between Ardbeg, Lagavulin and Laphroaig, connecting the three whitewashed Victorian dames that emerged from the rocky shores of Islay’s southern fringes during Porto’s port golden age. The same ships and sailors who battled across the Bay of Biscay in search of port ploughed these waters. Out of financial expediency, empty port casks were often turned to whisky maturation, a trend that continues today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P36Ai_0actYWus00

When it comes to its landscapes, Scotland blows Portugal out of the water (if you’ll let me put the epic, 2,351m-high Pico on the Azores to one side – and Madeira). Scotland is, after all, a country with 282 Munros (mountains over 3,000ft), crisscrossed by long-distance walking trails, where hiking is inexorably ingrained in the culture. Scotland, in short, is life-affirming post-lockdown escape writ large.

But surely when it comes to beaches Scotland is as humbled as we were at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz in 1993 by a 5-0 men’s football defeat whose pain I can still feel? Yes, the Algarve and Alentejo have world-class beaches. But so too does Scotland – fringing the mainland, and on the Firth of Clyde, Northern Isles and Inner Hebrides. And then there is Harris. This puffy white-sand wonder rests on some of the oldest rocks on the planet. The chances are it will be just you, the seals and the seabirds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4P5E_0actYWus00

It was on Harris that my wee daughters informed daddy about yet more similarities. We’d been digging for clams in the Algarve’s Rio Formosa the year before. “This looks just like Portugal,” suggested Tara while looking over the Luskentyre. So we dug for clams with plastic sandcastle spades, and then ate like Celtic kings that night on clams cooked in Thistly Cross cider from East Lothian. Conjuring up that scene for my neighbour, he smiled and said: “I guess it’s ‘green list for go’ for Scotland this summer”.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islay Whisky#Whisky Tasting#Uk#Portuguese#Fado#Barra#European#Scottish#Ardnahoe#Laphroaig#Ardbeg#Victorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
Related
UEFAThe Independent

Steve Clarke challenges Billy Gilmour replacement to make himself Scotland hero

Scotland manager Steve Clarke challenged Billy Gilmour’s replacement to make himself a national hero after the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test caused isolated disruption ahead of their crucial final Euro 2020 group game. Gilmour’s positive result will force Clarke to rethink his starting line-up after the 20-year-old earned UEFA’s man...
UEFAgoal.com

Why is Billy Gilmour not playing for Scotland vs Croatia?

Steve Clarke will be forced to make do without the influential midfielder as his side seek their first win at Euro 2020. Billy Gilmour will be unavailable for selection when Scotland take on Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, but why is he ineligible to feature? Goal is here to bring you everything you need to know.
SportsTribal Football

Clarke calls on replacement for Chelsea starlet Gilmour to become Scotland hero

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has called on Billy Gilmour's replacement to become a national team. The Chelsea midfielder will miss Tuesday's crunch Euro 2020 meeting with Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19. Gilmour was best on ground against England last week, but Clarke has faith his replacement will step up...
SoccerPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Never Ask For Seasonings In Portugal

According to Portugal.com, Portugal is known for its port wine; its delectable and spicy Piri Piri chicken; surfing on the waters of its copious beaches; and football, also known as soccer in the United States. If you haven't heard of Cristiano Ronaldo, you are seriously missing out. He's amazing on the pitch. Next to Argentine's Lionel Messi, Ronaldo is the best soccer player in the world. Go ahead, talk amongst yourselves. But we're going to keep talking about Portugal. Located in southern Europe, Portugal is a must-see destination. Spending a summer taking in Lisbon's architecture or a day on the secluded and breathtaking beaches of Algarve is, perhaps, the most relaxing way to spend the season.
UEFASanta Maria Times

De Bruyne in ‘perfect condition’ for game against Portugal

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne is back, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez expects him to be at his best this weekend. The Belgians will face Portugal on Sunday in Seville in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Martinez said Friday that De Bruyne, along with Eden...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Get Outside And Eat Well: 9 Perfect Hotel Picnics In Portugal

One of the few good things to come out of our current situation is the rise of the big-deal picnic. And as Portugal rolls into its second pandemic summer, hotels across the country have outdone themselves in their efforts to get guests out of their restaurants and into the great outdoors. There’s never been a better time—or place—to enjoy an alfresco lunch.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

A Perfect Long Weekend In The Historic Heart Of Portugal’s Alentejo

In recent years, the Alentejo has captured the world’s attention—an agricultural region that people like to compare to Tuscany, with dusty wide-open landscapes under epic skies that some have likened to African savannas. It’s also rich in history, and home to some of Portugal’s best wines and gastronomy. If I’ve...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Boosters concern as GPs 'already stretched'

GPs in Scotland are concerned about delivering Covid booster jabs as they are working "beyond full capacity". Older age groups could receive the third vaccine when they see their GP for a flu jab ahead of winter. But the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) in Scotland said there was...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Tough Mudder Scotland cancelled at last minute due to Covid

Tough Mudder Scotland, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been called off with less than a day’s notice. The obstacle race, in which participants are dunked into an ice bath and wade through a mile of mud, was due to take place in Dalkeith country park in Midlothian on Saturday and Sunday.
POTUSThe Guardian

‘Brexit changed everything’: revisiting the case for Scottish independence

Some time before Donald Trump lied his way into the White House, the Scottish people were the victims of their own Big Lie. Ahead of the 2014 independence referendum, the Unionist campaigners told us time and time again that the only way we could continue to be part of the European Union was to remain within the United Kingdom.
Public HealthTelegraph

How Scotland became the Covid capital of Europe

Coronavirus cases have surged over the past week to make Scotland the Covid capital of Europe. Nicola Sturgeon’s health minister suggested last week that the Euros - something outside of her control - were partly to blame but experts say the real problem may be closer to home. They say...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Italy’s high-press in the face of Belgium’s deadly transitions leads to Euro 2020 classic

If the elite, high-level drama of the Champions League in recent seasons has been sparked by the emergence of organised pressing and the importance of quick transitions in the club game, both of those aspects of play were central characters throughout this thrilling Euro 2020 quarter-final between Belgium and Italy. In April, the Allianz Arena staged Bayern Munich’s breathless Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, which was an end-to-end contest of counter-attacks and bold forward play. In the same stadium three months later, Belgium and Italy more than matched the intensity and levels of tactical organisation we’ve become...
Public HealthBBC

Drop-in vaccination clinics to open across mainland Scotland

Drop-in Covid vaccination clinics are to be opened in all areas of mainland Scotland from Monday. Each health board will offer first doses without an appointment to people aged 18 or over. Second doses will be available for those who received their first injection at least eight weeks earlier. The...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Contact tracing system 'straining' as cases surge

The huge increase in Covid-19 cases is straining Scotland's contact tracing system but it is "not collapsing", the national clinical director has said. Figures from Public Health Scotland suggest it is now taking longer to contact infectious people and to track down their close contacts. Prof Jason Leitch said "times...
Worldnitravelnews.com

Picture Perfect Picnic Places Across Northern Ireland

With beautiful gardens, ancient woodlands and enchanting places that are off the beaten track, Northern Ireland serves up some perfect backdrops for memorable picnics. It’s National Picnic Week (June 19-27) and what a gorgeous way to enjoy some of Northern Ireland’s world class food and drink offerings, in some of the most picturesque settings. You have plenty of beautiful choices of parks, forests and gardens to whet your appetite, that’s for sure!