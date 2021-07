Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said Sunday he “disrespected the game” when he said Kevin Love didn’t deserve to make USA Basketball’s Olympic roster. “If I feel like Kevin Love should make the team or not, I’m entitled to my opinion,” Rose said in a video posted on Instagram. “You don’t have to like my opinion, you don’t have to like me. There’s a lot of people trying to assassinate my character or whatever, but those people, some of them, have been … for like 30 years.