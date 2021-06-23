Will Jason Garrett make it through the season?

Jason Garrett has all the weapons he needs

Not only does New York Giants’ starting quarterback Daniel Jones have a lot of pressure on him to perform this coming season with all of the weapons that he has at his disposal, but so does offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

If Garrett and/or Jones don’t do their jobs well I think it’s almost guaranteed that they will be looking for new teams in 2022. I could even see Garrett losing his job midseason if things don’t start out well. You have to remember that New York already has a replacement on their current coaching staff in Freddie Kitchens.

What’s interesting is that the Giants’ offense looked better under Kitchens than it did under Garrett last season. In case you forgot, back in week 15 against the Cleveland Browns Kitchens took over with Colt McCoy under center and despite losing the game he did a great job moving the offense. The passing game seemed a lot more alive.

Compare that to when McCoy played against a bad Seattle Seahawks’ defense in week 13 where he had a hard time moving the ball through the air. It wasn’t for Wayne Gallman running the ball and a great game from the defense, they wouldn’t have pulled off the upset.

I know it seems like the Giants are loyal to a fault with Garrett, but if he struggles early on, I don’t think they will hesitate to have Kitchens take over.

