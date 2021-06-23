Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will Jason Garrett make it through the season?

By Paul Jackiewicz
Posted by 
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYbHU_0actXn0Y00

Jason Garrett has all the weapons he needs

Not only does New York Giants’ starting quarterback Daniel Jones have a lot of pressure on him to perform this coming season with all of the weapons that he has at his disposal, but so does offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

If Garrett and/or Jones don’t do their jobs well I think it’s almost guaranteed that they will be looking for new teams in 2022. I could even see Garrett losing his job midseason if things don’t start out well. You have to remember that New York already has a replacement on their current coaching staff in Freddie Kitchens.

What’s interesting is that the Giants’ offense looked better under Kitchens than it did under Garrett last season. In case you forgot, back in week 15 against the Cleveland Browns Kitchens took over with Colt McCoy under center and despite losing the game he did a great job moving the offense. The passing game seemed a lot more alive.

Compare that to when McCoy played against a bad Seattle Seahawks’ defense in week 13 where he had a hard time moving the ball through the air. It wasn’t for Wayne Gallman running the ball and a great game from the defense, they wouldn’t have pulled off the upset.

I know it seems like the Giants are loyal to a fault with Garrett, but if he struggles early on, I don’t think they will hesitate to have Kitchens take over.

Please feel free to comment below and give us your thoughts.

I also want to remind everyone that our content can also be found on Google News, Chat Sports, SportSpyder, Feedly, News Break, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to write about the Giants? Contact us today!

Community Policy
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
5
Followers
159
Post
628
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Wayne Gallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Seahawks#American Football#New York Giants#Freddie Kitchens#Cleveland Browns Kitchens#Google News#Chat Sports#Sportspyder#Feedly#News Break
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

Giants’ Jason Garrett imbues leadership at Starfish Charities camp

The name for Garrett’s charities isn’t a play on his time with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 1992-99 and later coached from 2007-19. Rather, the name comes from the story of a kid on walking the beach throwing every starfish he found back into the ocean. When asked why he was taking on the impossible task of saving each one, and that it can’t make a difference, the kid points out it makes a difference for each one he tosses back.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Paul Finebaum says Urban Meyer will 'flame out' in the NFL

He hasn’t even coached a game in the NFL yet and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is already in hot water, being fined $100,00 in addition to the $200,000 the team was fined for violations from Organized Team Activities on Thursday. During Friday morning’s edition of Get Up! ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum — who covered Meyer in college — predicted that Meyer will fail in the NFL because of his inability to follow rules.
MLBarcamax.com

Jason Mackey: The Bryan Reynolds trade chatter makes zero sense

Bryan Reynolds isn’t exactly the type to overanalyze things. He also really enjoys playing in Pittsburgh. Which is why the Pirates outfielder has been mostly tuning out the trade talk that has oddly engulfed him, a player who at the beginning of the season was thought to be a building block in Pittsburgh.
State College, PACentre Daily

Midway through the first season, thoughts vary on the Spikes in the MLB Draft League

The State College Spikes have returned and summer baseball is back at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park after a yearlong break in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spikes are 11-16 on the season, and in fifth place out of six teams in the MLB Draft League, a new creation by Major League Baseball and operated by Prep Baseball Report. However, it’s debatable how much records really matter in this new league, as it was created mainly to be a showcase for college prospects to show off before the July 11-13 draft.
MLSphillysportsnetwork.com

Checking in on your Union predictions 1/3 of the way through the 2021 season

As crazy as it might seem the MLS season is one-third of the way through the 2021 season. For the select Union fans that filled out our prediction form, it’s time for a check-in. Remember this is for the chance to win Philly Sports Network swag and to see how you stack up against our Doop by the River gang predicting the Union’s results. Here’s a look at your Union predictions one-third of the way through the 2021 season!
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made a rare move last offseason and acquired an established, experienced quarterback to back up Dak Prescott, who at the time, had never missed a game. Andy Dalton's signing proved to be a worthwhile investment although the Cowboys were still unable to make the playoffs...
NFLHollywood Reporter

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured In 16th Season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’. The Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team for the 16th edition of the HBO and NFL Films docuseries Hard Knocks, the NFL says. Actor Liev Schreiber will once again narrate the series. The…. Chris Schultz, Former NFL...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Shame On Jon Gruden

One of the most respected insiders in the NFL - Charles Robinson - echoes what Larry Fitzgerald's father reported last offseason. Again - no one can say for sure if Brady would've gotten the Raiders to the playoffs. But certainly, one can assume that the Raiders would've done a ton better in free agency thereafter with Brady locked in at QB.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Josh Gordon’s NFL Future

Just a few months ago, football fans were surprised to see Josh Gordon in the Fan Controlled Football League. However, he could soon be making his way back onto an NFL field. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gordon filed for reinstatement with the hopes of playing in the league again.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Reporter Identifies Potential Fit For Richard Sherman

Even though training camp begins in just a few weeks, Richard Sherman remains unsigned. However, the All-Pro cornerback isn’t waiting to sign a new deal because of a lack of options. Over the past few months, Sherman has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco...
NFLYardbarker

Chris Simms compares Zach Wilson to Justin Herbert

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers third-round pick Chris Simms has become known for his supremely unique quarterback opinions during his post-NFL career as an analyst. Some of his recent bold takes include ranking Josh Allen as the league’s No. 2 quarterback ahead of third-ranked Aaron Rodgers going into 2021 and projecting Ohio State prospect Justin Fields at the No. 32 slot in his final 2021 mock draft.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Everson Griffen Wants To Return To Vikings

Everson Griffen played for two teams last season, with the Cowboys trading him to the Lions in October. The veteran defensive end has not surfaced on the radar much this offseason, but he wants to play a 12th NFL slate and would like to do so in a familiar place.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 underrated sleepers on the Rams roster heading into 2021 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams are set to potentially be one of the best teams in the league in 2021. The trade for Matthew Stafford gives this team a prolific quarterback that gives them an edge in the NFC West. Couple that with their impressive receiving group and stellar defense, we could be looking at a Super Bowl contender in Los Angeles.
NFLtheScore

NFL Coach of the Year odds: Shanahan, Arians in solid spots

NFL Coach of the Year is just another futures market to attack in the offseason. The Chargers' Brandon Staley and last year's winner, the Browns' Kevin Stefanski, lead the 2021 odds. Here are the prices and our two best bets. 2021 Coach of the Year odds. Coach Odds. Brandon Staley...