Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Stuck with loss Tuesday

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Garcia (3-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins fell 2-1 to the Blue Jays, giving up one run on two hits in the ninth inning. He struck out two. Entering a 1-1 game at home with a save situation no longer on the table, Garcia couldn't send the affair to extra innings and instead served up back-to-back doubles to Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel. The Miami closer has been struggling lately, getting tagged with four losses and two blown saves in four chances over his last nine appearances with a 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB through 7.1 innings. His overall numbers on the season are still solid, but the Marlins could begin looking at other ninth-inning options if Garcia can't right the ship soon.

