The Boston Red Sox have made a pair of personnel adjustments with hopes of maintaining their fine form against the New York Yankees. Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong will be in the Red Sox lineup for Saturday’s game tilt with the Yankees at Fenway Park. Dalbec and Wong sat out Friday’s victory and they’ll be keen to contribute to what they hope is another winning effort, which would improve Boston’s record against New York in 2021 to 5-0.