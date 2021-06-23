Cancel
Business

IBM, Indian Institute of Science Collaborate To Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In India

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 11 days ago
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) and premier academic research institution Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the launch of the IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.
  • The lab is at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka.
  • Students and faculty across departments of the institute will work with IBM Research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research.
  • The research will help organizations leverage the true power of the hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI).
  • Price action: IBM closed lower by 0.2% at $146.36 on Tuesday.
