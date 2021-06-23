IBM, Indian Institute of Science Collaborate To Launch Hybrid Cloud Lab In India

After over a year and a half of uncertainty, most companies' return to office is finally happening. It has been great for me to see smiling faces in person over the last few weeks as I have traveled to meet several customers. While many workers are back in the office, the work environment will look different than it did 18 months ago. While I think we all agree the future of work looks much more hybrid than it did pre-pandemic, I believe there will be some challenges in crafting a continuous experience between in-person employees and those at home. While some enterprises see it as a challenge, many won’t until their employees experience it. Poly sees a significant opportunity to implement better collaboration devices for its customers experiencing hybrid work. Its new device, the Poly Studio E70, will seek to alleviate some of those challenges.