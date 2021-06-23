Gov. Edwards Vetoes Senate Bill 156 from the 2021 Regular Session
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed Senate Bill 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. The bill, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, sought to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools. Gov. Edwards issued the following statement:lobservateur.com