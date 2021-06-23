Get Better Records is a label as well as a vibrant community for artists
For more than a decade, Philadelphia’s Get Better Records has been releasing a steady stream of music by punk, hardcore and indie bands, including current artists COWBOY BOY, Potty Mouth and Nervus. The queer-run record label features an ever-growing roster under their overarching umbrella that serves as a haven not only for outspoken rockers but also for underserved and underrepresented talents. The label’s mission is fueled by the desire to reverse that unfortunate and prevalent lull in the representation of the LGBTQIA+ creative community in the broad entertainment spectrum.www.altpress.com