Get Better Records is a label as well as a vibrant community for artists

Khalabo Music has already signed a few fresh artists to its fledgling roster and now is looking at ways to work them into the other areas of Barris' entertainment company. The prolific producer of TV and film has taken one giant step closer to that status with the announcement of his Khalabo Ink Society’s first label, a joint venture with Interscope Records. The label, simply titled Khalabo Music, has already signed a few fresh artists to its fledgling roster, and now Barris is looking at ways to work them into the many other areas of his entertainment company.