Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Get Better Records is a label as well as a vibrant community for artists

By Amy Young
Alternative Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a decade, Philadelphia’s Get Better Records has been releasing a steady stream of music by punk, hardcore and indie bands, including current artists COWBOY BOY, Potty Mouth and Nervus. The queer-run record label features an ever-growing roster under their overarching umbrella that serves as a haven not only for outspoken rockers but also for underserved and underrepresented talents. The label’s mission is fueled by the desire to reverse that unfortunate and prevalent lull in the representation of the LGBTQIA+ creative community in the broad entertainment spectrum.

www.altpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Record Label#Dance Music#Get Better Records#Lgbtqia#Control Top
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: The Real Deal in Getting a Major Record Deal

I recently had three days of meetings with a very infamous entertainment attorney. This attorney has brokered deals for some of the biggest artists in the industry. I have known him for 30 years. My company Musik and Film has worked with this artist for a few years. We distribute her via Sony's The Orchard. We have done Radio and Video promotion for her. She is young, pretty, can dance and sing and is a good songwriter. You would think she would be a shoe-in for a major deal.
Musicmetalinjection

Prosthetic Records Posts Free 2021 Label Sampler

Prosthetic Records just posted their free 2021 Label Sampler, featuring tracks from each of their releases this year thus far. The sampler includes:. Pupil Slicer – "Wounds Upon My Skin" Wristmeetrazor – "Last Tango In Paris" Summoning The Lich – "The Nightmare Begins" Wormwitch – "Abracadabra" Wolf King – "Sanctuary"
EntertainmentBillboard

Kenya Barris Launches Music Label With Interscope Records

Khalabo Music has already signed a few fresh artists to its fledgling roster and now is looking at ways to work them into the other areas of Barris' entertainment company. The prolific producer of TV and film has taken one giant step closer to that status with the announcement of his Khalabo Ink Society’s first label, a joint venture with Interscope Records. The label, simply titled Khalabo Music, has already signed a few fresh artists to its fledgling roster, and now Barris is looking at ways to work them into the many other areas of his entertainment company.
Musicsflcn.com

Recording Artiste Jah Kooks “Still A Hold It”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Recording artiste Jah Kooks is sending a message of self-reliance and hope in his track “Still a Hold It.” Produced by House of Payne Empire Inc. the song was released in 2019. “This track is all about the ups and downs I have faced in life, and...
Entertainmentrespect-mag.com

WondaGurl Announces Label Imprint with Red Bull Records

Red Bull Records is thrilled to announce its partnership deal with acclaimed producer, songwriter, and music executive Ebony ‘WondaGurl’ Oshunrinde and her label imprint, Wonderchild. The news of the exciting new partnership follows WondaGurl’s history-making win at the 2021 Juno Awards, where she became the first Black woman to receive the Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Award.
MusicRaleigh News & Observer

These teens wanted in on the music business. Now, they have their own record label

PHILADELPHIA – Caleb Autry started playing drums when he was in third grade, and by age 13 had moved onto piano and music production. When he enrolled at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, Autry was a little wistful: if only the school offered opportunities to continue down the melodic road he’d found, in music production or audio engineering.
Musicthis song is sick

bitbird Enlists Fans On Second Installment Of Community-Made Album ‘create together vol. 2’

When San Holo co-founded bitbird in 2014, the mission was not only to build a label dedicated to supporting creative freedom by releasing genre-bending music, that often didn’t have a place elsewhere in the music industry, but to also inspire a community that’s fueled to “create forever.” Just over a year ago, the forward-thinking label enlisted fans from their Discord server for their first ever community compilation create together vol. 1. Now, they’re proud to introduce the second installment of this initiative titled create together vol. 2 which still remains a fan-made album created entirely by the bitbird community.
Rexburg, IDeastidahonews.com

Rexburg music festival will showcase local artists for community

REXBURG – Singers and musicians throughout the region are hoping to get their music in front of a new audience at a music festival in Rexburg next month. The Basement, a music venue in Rexburg, is hosting The Ground Music & Arts Festival at the Madison County Fairgrounds on July 10.
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

Shakeback Records gives local artists a creative outlet

Crowley resident Smokey Wheeler is giving young people in Crowley who are interested in music a chance to shine. Wheeler is the owner of Shakeback Records, which recently hosted its second annual musical talent show, this one focused on rap music. The “Artist Showcase” was held on June 11 and gave young local rap artists the opportunity to perform songs they had written.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Dan Sultan partners with Fender for NAIDOC guitar art auction

Revered singer-songwriter and Arrernte man Dan Sultan has tapped two Indigenous artists to paint a pair of Fender guitars to auction for Children’s Ground. Coinciding with NAIDOC Week, the art project features the talents of Otis Carey and Niah McLeod, who were each donated a US-made Fender guitar to paint for the auction.
CelebritiesPosted by
defpen

Cordae Launches His Own Record Label, Hi-Level

Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae has launched his own record label, Hi-Level. The Maryland native broke the news during an interview with Billboard. “I looked at the genuine relationships that I’ve been able to build these last couple of years, and realized I already have enough moving parts to create an extremely successful label,” the new record executive told Neena Rouhani.
MusicAlternative Press

8 artists who shine on TV screens and music venue stages

Whether your favorite artist jumped from the stage to the screen or starred in a film and then picked up a microphone, these essential actors proved that they are just as talented in front of the camera as they are in front of an audience. Check out our favorites below.
Aurora, NEGrand Island Independent

Aurora gallery brings artists, community together

AURORA — Art creates community, no matter how small the community is. Cottonwood Gallery and Arts, co-owned by local artists Desiree Christenson and Tori Swanson, has fostered that community, featuring artists local and some from afar, Christenson said. “We’re continuing to have new artists all the time,” she said. “We’re...
AustraliaTime Out Global

Meet the people shaping Melbourne's community for the better

Time Out is profiling the incredible people who are shaping the future of Melbourne in this Future Shaper series. We have asked a panel of esteemed experts comprising Pat Nourse (creative director, Melbourne Food and Wine Festival), Senator Lidia Thorpe (Greens Senator for Victoria), Claire Ferres Miles (CEO of Sustainability Victoria), Simon Abrahams (creative director and CEO of Melbourne Fringe), Peter Tullin (co-founder and CEO of Remix Summits) and Kate Vinot (chair of Zoos Victoria) to help us identify the people changing the future of Melbourne in the areas of food and drink; arts; community and culture; civics; and sustainability.
MusicAlternative Press

15 artists who show that the Velvet Underground’s influence is eternal

Lester Bangs, the greatest rock journalist ever, felt eternal Lower East Side musical royals the Velvet Underground were “our Beatles and Bob Dylan combined” and that “modern music begins” with them. He wasn’t wrong. They existed only for a handful of years—1965 to 1970. But five years was enough for them to create virtually everything Alternative Press covers. Punk? Noise? Indie? You name it: The Velvets are somewhere in its DNA.
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta recording studio warns young artists of scams

ATLANTA — Atlanta is the music capital of the South, with many aspiring artists vying to make it big, inspired by so many successful Atlanta talents like Outkast, Migos, Gucci Mane, and so many others. But there are roadblocks some young artists face while chasing the dream – the possibility...