Whether you subscribe to a Claude Monet mindset on flowers, i.e. “I must have flowers, always, and always,” or color yourself a newbie in the flower department, you will never know more about florals than when you’re getting ready to say "I do." Apart from getting familiar with all the kinds of floral options you should have on your wedding flower checklist—from boutonnieres and bouquets to ceremony flowers and centerpieces—you’ll also want to start thinking about seasonality because every bloom has a life cycle and a resulting impact on your budget.