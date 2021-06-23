A game of fine margins! JDT show they belong in ACL regardless of opening-day defeat
Once again JDT are proving that they belong in the ACL after a battling display against Nagoya that augurs well for the next 2 matches in the group. For the third successive season in the AFC Champions League, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) opened up their campaign on the losing side against a Japanese side, this time a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nagoya Grampus who grabbed the winners through Hiroyoki Abe's strike midway through the second half.www.goal.com