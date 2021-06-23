A game of fine margins! JDT show they belong in ACL regardless of opening-day defeat

With their season on the line Wednesday night, the New York Islanders will have the services of their best player, Mathew Barzal. Barzal, the high-flying forward who has six goals and 12 points this postseason, was fined $5,000 Tuesday, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a cross-checking penalty on Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta in Game 5 Monday night. But Barzal was not suspended by the league, and will play Wednesday as the Islanders look to keep their season alive after a humiliating 8-0 loss.