CHANDLER, Ariz. - A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Lori Vallow on one count of conspiracy to commit murder regarding the death of her former husband. The indictment states that, "Lori N. Vallow, on or about July 11, 2019, with the intent to promote or aid the commission of an offense, to-wit: First Degree Murder, agreed with Alexander Cox that at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of First Degree Murder."