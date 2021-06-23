Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Flight Data Systems’ SENTRY receives STC for H145

verticalmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 3 minutes, 53 seconds. Flight Data Systems (FDS), a leading provider of flight data solutions for the business, military, rotorcraft, and commercial aviation segments, today announced a supplemental type certificate (STC) for the SENTRY cockpit voice and flight data recorder on a H145 twin-engine medium utility-transport helicopter. The STC will enable the installation of multiple variants of the TSO-certified SENTRY cockpit voice and flight data recorder platform, the lightest and smallest ED-112 compliant recorder in its class.

verticalmag.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stc#Sentry#Data Acquisition#Flight Recorder#Flight Data Systems#H145#Sentry#Tso#Skytrac#Stat Medevac#Fds#Mau#Quick Access Recorder#Flight Data Systems#Fpga#The Acr Group#Transport Canada Stc#Easa#Anac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Mercury Systems EnsembleSeries HDS6705 provides security and data center-class processing

Mercury Systems announced the EnsembleSeries HDS6705 blade server, the embedded computing general-purpose processing 6U OpenVPX blade server with built-in security for the most demanding aerospace and defense applications. For applications needing the same built-in security protections in a more balanced performance/watt configuration, the EnsembleSeries LDS6708 single board computer is also...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

European System Speeds Data Flow with 50,000 Links

PARIS (ESA PR) — Valuable data is flowing rapidly from Earth observing satellites back to the planet, thanks to the most sophisticated laser communication network ever built. Day-and-night radar images and multispectral high-resolution images of vegetation, soil and water cover, inland waterways and coastal areas – as well as information...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Virgin Galactic Receives Approval from FAA for Full Commercial Launch License Following Success of May Test Flight

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) updated the Company’s existing commercial space transportation operator license to allow the spaceline to fly customers to space. The Company also announced that it has completed an extensive review of data...
Dallas, TXFlying Magazine

Avidyne Acquires STC for SkyTrax200 Dual-Band ADS-B In Receiver

In a round-up of news from the first half of 2021—and a couple of brand-new updates—Avidyne promoted several key products and milestones at the Aircraft Electronics Association convention in Dallas, Texas, on June 22. “We’ve had a lot of great things to share since we all last saw each other,” said Tom Harper, director of marketing for Avidyne. “Last fall, we opened our new Aircraft Integration and Flight Test Center at the Melbourne International Airport (KMLB) in Florida, and in March, we launched our Interactive Installation Manual and new 10-module Avidyne Academy to provide online technical training for our dealers.”
Economygeneralaviationnews.com

Appareo unveils new flight data recorder

Appareo has introduced a 4K ultra-high-definition Airborne Image Recording System (AIRS), model AIRS-400, that is equipped for cellular data offload. In addition to recording 4K Ultra HD video, AIRS-400 captures pilot intercom system audio, ambient audio, and detailed flight data, according to company officials. With its internal inertial measurement units,...
Industrygcaptain.com

Wärtsilä receives further orders for its LNG cargo handling system

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä has received two more orders for its complete LNG cargo handling and fuel system. The contract has been awarded by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, the yard building two LNG bunkering vessels for which the Wärtsilä systems will be required. The 18,000 cbm capacity ships have been ordered by Korea based owners Pan Ocean and Korea Line LNG. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in May.
Businesscrunchbase.com

Symmetry Systems Pushes Data Security After $15M Series A

San Francisco-based Symmetry Systems closed a $15 million Series A as it looks to push companies to move beyond network and application security and into protecting its most valuable asset — its data. The round was co-led by Prefix Capital and ForgePoint Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Founded in...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Reflect Systems Receives Patent Award for Unique Ad Management Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Reflect Systems – provider of award-winning digital signage experiences for retail, entertainment venues, healthcare providers and corporate communications environments – today announced it has been awarded a patent (U.S. Patent No. 11030643) for the company’s AdLogic platform. The patent details the process by which a computer system can precisely deliver targeted advertising over time, taking into account a number of variables including, changing network conditions and the new pain points today’s advertisers are facing.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Cloud Computing for On-demand Availability of Data and Systems

Cloud computing is an on-demand availability of computer systems, and it becomes important to the information environment as it has to consumer’s lives. Its collaboration abilities (prominently displayed in telemedicine, internet banking, and e-commerce) symbolize the remote interactivity of a big data landscape shifting, inexorably possibly, towards the end. Cloud...
Softwaresuasnews.com

FIRST iZ® Named Top 10 Drone Technology Solution Provider for 2021

A panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, Analysts, and the CIO Review editorial board has selected FIRST iZ as one of ten Top Promising Drone Technology Solution Providers for 2021 in the magazine’s third annual Drone Tech edition. The selection process covered the companies’ offerings, core competency, news/press releases, client testimonials, milestones, and other recognition.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Alliance Data Systems

Right now, Alliance Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:ADS) share price is at $104.12, after a 0.75% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 16.40%, but in the past year, increased by 138.07%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Scala Data Centers Receives Carbon Neutral Certification In Brazil

Pioneering Latin American Data Center Company Already Operates with 100% Renewable Energy. Scala Experiences Robust Growth with Sustainably Focused Business Model. SAO PAULO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers ("Scala" or the "Company"), the sustainable hyperscale data center platform founded by DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investment platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) , announced that it has reached net zero carbon emissions in 2020/2021 in Brazil. Following this achievement, with 100% of its energy consumption provided from renewable and certified sources, Scala became the first Latin American data center company to attain carbon neutrality.
CarsRideApart

Indian Evolves Adaptive Cruise Control Systems In Latest Patent

2021 marked the first year that motorcycle manufacturers equipped flagship models with adaptive cruise control. From Ducati’s Multistrada V4 S to KTM’s 1290 Super Adventure, heavyweight adventure touring machines spearheaded the charge. Despite the apparent benefits to the V-twin touring market, Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle have yet to release a radar-assisted system.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

AL-Sharqiya Aviation to take delivery of first five-bladed Airbus H145 in the Middle East

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 13 seconds. AL-Sharqiya Aviation LLC (“ASA”), the first and only commercial helicopter operator in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced that it will shortly take delivery of its first Airbus H145D3 helicopter, leased from the Milestone Aviation Group Limited (“Milestone”). Not only is this the first five-bladed Airbus H145 for ASA, but it is also the first to be delivered to a customer in the Middle East.
SoftwareTimes Union

PreCheck Enhances Immunization Tracking Software Integration with Sentry MD

HOUSTON (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. PreCheck, a background screening and credentialing firm specializing in healthcare, announced today that its student screening solution now offers an enhanced integration with health record management leader Sentry MD. The updated integration provides allied health and nursing programs at higher education institutions with streamlined access to all screening and immunization tracking reports in one platform and allows organizations to track COVID-19 vaccine data.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Sentry expands error and performance monitoring for Next.js

Sentry, a developer of application monitoring tools, announced Tuesday it has expanded its code observability tools to include the Next.js framework for error and performance monitoring. That means web application developers can capture errors, measure performance, configure commits and keep up with their code better than before without needing to...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

9 inspiring ideas on how to use POS system customer data

The best point of sale (POS) systems offer businesses so much more than a fantastic payment experience. They also offer a wealth of information about your customers that can give you an edge on building up relationships and brand loyalty. Many, if not the majority of POS (point of sale)...
Americasthepaypers.com

Canada receives Data Governance Standardisation Roadmap

Standards Council of Canada (SCC) has launched its Canadian Data Governance Standardisation Roadmap, which includes Open Banking and consumer-directed finance use cases, according to Open Future World. The Canadian Data Governance Standardisation Roadmap tackles the challenging questions the industry faces regarding standardisation and data governance. It describes the current and...