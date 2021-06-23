Flight Data Systems’ SENTRY receives STC for H145
Flight Data Systems (FDS), a leading provider of flight data solutions for the business, military, rotorcraft, and commercial aviation segments, today announced a supplemental type certificate (STC) for the SENTRY cockpit voice and flight data recorder on a H145 twin-engine medium utility-transport helicopter. The STC will enable the installation of multiple variants of the TSO-certified SENTRY cockpit voice and flight data recorder platform, the lightest and smallest ED-112 compliant recorder in its class.