Flight Data Systems’ SENTRY receives STC for H145

In a round-up of news from the first half of 2021—and a couple of brand-new updates—Avidyne promoted several key products and milestones at the Aircraft Electronics Association convention in Dallas, Texas, on June 22. “We’ve had a lot of great things to share since we all last saw each other,” said Tom Harper, director of marketing for Avidyne. “Last fall, we opened our new Aircraft Integration and Flight Test Center at the Melbourne International Airport (KMLB) in Florida, and in March, we launched our Interactive Installation Manual and new 10-module Avidyne Academy to provide online technical training for our dealers.”