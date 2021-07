In the fourth episode of Unicorn Hunters (a show that gives viewers not only a deeper look into the sort of conversations that take place between powerful investors and entrepreneurs, but also allows viewers to become investors themselves), the panel examines Intrommune. Represented by two Cornell graduates, Intrommune was started to combat food allergies. As Senior Scientific Advisor Dr. Bill Reisacher says, some estimates place the number of people with food allergies around 500 million. Dr. Reisacher shares how an allergic reaction at the age of seven changed the course of his life and helped inspire Intrommune.