Castor Maritime Stock May Be Nearing a Bottom Here

Premium high-performance video gaming products maker Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CSRS) stock has recently spiked and sold off hard on the heels of the meme stock momentum. However, a look underneath the hood reveals improving fundamentals and strong tailwinds that can elevate shares from certain price support levels. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of video gaming through mobile, console and desktop/PC. Corsair was a pandemic benefactor that will still gain from the reopening as gaming is part of the new normal. The addictive nature of competitive and online gaming is here to stay and is incredibly sticky. While there may be some reversion, the tailwinds continue to improve even with the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. The rollout of 5G will speed up the quality of gaming in addition to more applications and games. The backlog on next-gen consoles that most gamers are still frustratingly waiting to purchase from Sony PlayStation 5 (NYSE: SNE) and/or Microsoft Xbox (NASDAQ: MSFT) may be fueling the migration to much more powerful PC-based gaming systems. The gaming wave will continue to grow. Prudent investors seeking exposure into a market leading player in this industry can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Corsair Gaming.