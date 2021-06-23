Castor Maritime Stock May Be Nearing a Bottom Here
Shipping fleet operator Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock has been on a rollercoaster ride this year as sinks through a steady wave of dilution. The Cyprus-based company has acquired 20 vessels in 2021, mostly funded by raising cash through share offerings resulting in further dilution. It executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split to meet the Nasdaq $1 price compliance mandate. The Company has been aggressive in acquiring new ships as it grows its fleet to 26 vessels. The Company currently has nearly 90 million outstanding shares post-reverse split. While bears attack from all angles citing dilution, speculative longs see this stock as a potential short squeeze play especially with the reverse split as dry bulk shipping rates are booming and the Company has swung into profitability. The Company is pursuing a dilution-based method of raising cash to grow its fleet via an acquisition strategy. Currently, the Company holds twice as much cash as debt and fundamentals appear to be improving as the post-pandemic reopening is surging dry bulk shipping rates. This is a micro-cap stock that is only suitable for speculators looking for an outsized return accompanied by high risk on deep opportunistic pullback levels.www.entrepreneur.com