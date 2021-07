With back-to-back losses and another player bitten by the injury rat, this time the red-hot Kyle Schwarber, you would understand if Washington Nationals' skipper Davey Martinez's unflappable optimism wavered, but that's just not his style. You've always got to think positive, you know," Martinez said after the Nationals' 10-5 loss to the LA Dodgers in D.C. last night, when asked if the Nationals needed to bring up a new outfielder after Schwarber tweaked his right hamstring in the second inning ...