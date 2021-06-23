Wayzata motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Hwy. 7 in Shorewood

Pixabay

A Wayzata man was killed in a collision with an SUV on Highway 7 in Shorewood Tuesday evening.

The crash just after 6 p.m. caused the closure of the highway near to Eureka Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Parker Nelson was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Hwy. 7 when he struck a Honda Pilot turning from Eureka Road onto east Hwy. 7.

The Pilot was in the intersection when Nelson's motorcycle collided with it broadside, with Nelson suffering fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pilot, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The State Patrol says Nelson was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not involved in the collision.