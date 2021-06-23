Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Wayzata motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Hwy. 7 in Shorewood

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww868_0actWhbZ00
Pixabay

A Wayzata man was killed in a collision with an SUV on Highway 7 in Shorewood Tuesday evening.

The crash just after 6 p.m. caused the closure of the highway near to Eureka Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Parker Nelson was driving a Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Hwy. 7 when he struck a Honda Pilot turning from Eureka Road onto east Hwy. 7.

The Pilot was in the intersection when Nelson's motorcycle collided with it broadside, with Nelson suffering fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pilot, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The State Patrol says Nelson was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not involved in the collision.

Community Policy
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shorewood, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Wayzata, MN
Wayzata, MN
Traffic
Wayzata, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Wayzata, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Shorewood, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Pilot#Traffic Accident#Hwy#Yamaha#The State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
Related
Brainerd, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Freight train hits, kills man in Brainerd

A freight train hit and killed a pedestrian in Brainerd on Thursday. According to Brainerd Police Department, the individual was struck by a BNSF train near the rail crossing near Laurel and Fourth streets around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 66-year-old Brainerd man, was found approximately 100 yards...
Coon Rapids, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Coon Rapids, Mounds View

Motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Coon Rapids and Mounds View on Wednesday. The first fatal crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of 119th Ave. NW and Hanson Blvd. NW in Coon Rapids, with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reporting that a man was riding northbound on Hanson Blvd. and collided with a vehicle driver turning south onto Hanson Blvd. from the Lions Coon Creek Park entrance.
Carver County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: 3 teens injured in crash when driver 'looked down at cellphone'

Three teens were injured, at least two of them critically, in a crash the State Patrol says was caused by distracted driving. According to the State Patrol's crash report, a 17-year-old driver was with two 17-year-old passengers in a GMC Sierra that was eastbound on Hwy. 7 around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in Carver County. The driver "looked down at a cellphone" and veered into the center of the roadway, sideswiping a tow truck at County Road 155 in Watertown Township.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

26-year-old Plymouth man killed in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

A 26-year-old man died one day after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Plymouth earlier this month. The crash happened June 22 on County Road 24, with the driver of the motorcycle dying at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale the next day, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which has now identified the victim as 26-year-old Adam C. Suhr, of Plymouth.
Northfield, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Police investigating suspicious death near Northfield

Police in Dakota County are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his home near Northfield. The discovery was made in Greenvale Township at 4:45 p.m. Friday, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office says, with police being called to a report of a burglary in progress on the 31500 block of Foliage Avenue.
Cottage Grove, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Police release image of suspected Cottage Grove burglar

Police have released an image of a person who is believed to have broken into a Cottage Grove homeowner's garage and stolen a Jeep Wrangler and a number of other items. According to Cottage Grove police, a burglary was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday at a home in the south metro suburb, though a specific location was not revealed. The department says two suspects burglarized the garage while people were home at the time.