Louisville, KY

The Cardinal Countdown: 75 Days Until Kickoff

By CardinalStrong
Card Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThoughts: Louisville went after Gunn pretty early in the recruiting process and this time it paid off well. Back on March 17th, 2020 Gunn had seen enough and went full Jon Taffer on his recruitment...“I’m shutting it down, now!” In the strange world of recruiting that could mean nothing, but this time he was for real, and Gunn was the first name to sign on the dotted line and commit to the Cards back in December, beating out UK, Michigan State, West Virginia, and others.

