Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Collects second win

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Mayza (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Marlins, striking out two batters in a perfect eighth inning. The southpaw entered with the score tied 1-1 and needed only eight pitches (seven strikes) to breeze through Miami's 8-9-1 hitters. Mayza then got rewarded when Toronto pushed across a run in the ninth. The 29-year-old has been the Jays' top lefty in the bullpen while Ryan Borucki (forearm) has been on the shelf, and Mayza's responded to that high-leverage usage with a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings in June.

