Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Settles for no-decision

After an unusual season that resulted in their first playoff berth since 2003, the Miami Marlins’ expectations for the 2021 season were no different than the year prior. Continue to power through the rebuild and let young guys develop. The Marlins philosophy had been on display for a few years and Sandy Alcantara represented that process. The Marlins acquired the now 25-year-old in the Marcel Ozuna trade after the 2017 season. He was oozing with front-line starter potential with high velocity, quality secondary pitches, and some signs of swing and miss ability. All he needed was time to develop and he was given it in Miami. Allowed to work through his struggles and learn from them to slowly find his form in 2020. Now, in 2021, Alcántara has discovered himself on route to an excellent season. Here’s how Sandy Alcantara became the Marlins ace this season.