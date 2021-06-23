Best Places to Visit During Your Next Trip to Louisville, KY

Louisville is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The city was named after King Louis XVI of France and was founded in 1778 making it one of the oldest cities west of the Appalachians. Today the city is known as the home of the boxing great late Muhammad Ali, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken), and the Kentucky Derby.

Whether you visit Louisville for the weekend or a whole week, there is plenty of fun things to do and keep yourself entertained during your stay at Louisville. Here is a list of some of the most fun and exciting places to visit during your next trip to Louisville.

Kentucky Derby Museum

Kentucky Derby Museum (Flickr)

Your visit to Louisville cannot be called complete without a visit to the Kentucky Derby Museum. Established in 1985, the museum covers the history of the derby and you can learn about different stages of a horse's life from birth to race day and what sets the winners apart.

The two-story museum contains several exhibits that are interactive to educate the visitors about the horses, jockeys, and the traditions of the Kentucky Derby dating back to the race's first run in 1875. Even if you are not a derby fan, the place is a must-visit to learn more about the interesting history of the Kentucky Derby.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory (Flickr)

Louisville Slugger is without a doubt the most famous bat in basketball. If you are a baseball fan, visiting the Louisville Slugger Museum is a must. The 16,000 square feet place provides the visitors with an opportunity to learn more about the production and history of the Louisville Slugger. The museum is marked with a big 120-foot tall baseball bat outside. The museum is filled with interesting artifacts and exhibits for baseball lovers. The place is filled with historical bats including the one that Babe Ruth used to hit his last home run with the Yankees. Another popular attraction is Bud's Batting Cage, where visitors can hit with replica bats used by superstars like Ted Williams and Babe Ruth.

Cave Hill Cemetery

Cave Hill Cemetery (Wikimedia Commons)

Not often do cemeteries find a way to be on the must-visit place in a city but what makes Cave Hill Cemetery different is the Victorian-era art on monuments and mausoleums. Cave Hill Cemetery is the largest cemetery in Louisville and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Prices.

The cemetery has a serene atmosphere and if you are just looking for some solitude you will find it here. You can easily spend a couple of hours remembering the 200 soldiers buried in section "O" of the cemetery. You can also stop by the burial plot of Colonel Sanders of the Kentucky Fried Chicken fame. The cemetery is also the final resting place for boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali Center

Muhammad Ali Center (Flickr)

Athletes like Muhammad Ali come across once in a lifetime. Not only was he one of the best boxers of all time he had a profound impact on the civil rights movement and improving the lives of countless people. Even if you are not a big fan of boxing, you should find some time to visit the Muhammad Ali Center.

Several permanent and temporary exhibits showcase the memorabilia displays, historical footage, and Ali's contribution towards gender equality and getting rid of racism. While most of the people focus on Ali's boxing life, you will for sure have a better understanding of what he was outside of his boxing persona. You will learn why Muhammad Ali was named Messenger of Peace by the United Nations.

The Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay

The Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay (Wikimedia Commons)

The Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are a joint amusement and water park with rides spreading over 63 acres. If you are looking to spend some quality time with your family or friends, this is a great place to visit. Some of the most popular rides include "Eye of the Storm", "Lightning Run", "Cyclos", and "Scream Extreme". You must check out water rides like "Calypso Run" and "Splash Zone".

The place is filled with fun and exciting things to do for people of all ages. Don't forget to try their 5-D cinema for an immersive experience.

