Portofino Mobilizes Geological Crew to the Allison Lake North Lithium Property
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized a geological crew to the Allison Lake North lithium and rare elements ("Property"). The Property comprises 1,618 hectares (ha) and is located 100 kilometers ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The Property is accessible by well-established logging roads and a hydro-electric power line transects the claim group. The geological crew has commenced mapping and sampling on the property.www.streetinsider.com