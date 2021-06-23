Man fatally shot outside market in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

A suspect shot a 22-year-old man outside a market in Brooklyn Park Thursday night, killing him.

The shooting happened at about 9:48 p.m. at the Nice Family African Market at 7401 Regent Ave., the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.

Witnesses said a male suspect sitting in a car shot at another man who was walking in front of the store. The victim died of "numerous" gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim then got into his own vehicle that his girlfriend was driving. Police found the victim, who was unconscious" and rendered aid. He later died at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is limited information about the suspect and motive for the shooting.

Note: Some of details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.