EYEFI Expanding to the United States
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities in the United States. Dr Meredith is Executive Vice President and global Chief Medical Officer, at Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (a US$60B Fortune 500 device company headquartered in the United States). In this role, he is responsible for leading clinical science and medical affairs across Boston Scientific and providing global leadership of the company's clinical trial strategy.