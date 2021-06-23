EYEFI Expanding to the United States

My name is Claudia and I live in Tucson, AZ. Tucson is already seeing extreme weather. On June 14th, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, and many more are likely to come throughout the summer. I can feel the differences in my neighborhood between last year and this year. My community has become unpleasant to walk, and I rarely communicate with my neighbors. The extreme weather has disconnected people from their family and community. That’s why we need to make sure as we move into the warmer months, our elected officials advocate for smart climate solutions that can help our economy recover by investing in good paying clean energy jobs, upgrading our transportation sector with electric vehicles, and updating the electricity grid, which will reduce the greatest sources of all climate pollution in the United States - all while moving us to a clean economy. We need our elected leaders to take this crisis seriously, tackling it head on while simultaneously powering up America.