EYEFI Expanding to the United States

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ian Meredith AM to EYEFI's US based advisory board to assist with expansion activities in the United States. Dr Meredith is Executive Vice President and global Chief Medical Officer, at Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (a US$60B Fortune 500 device company headquartered in the United States). In this role, he is responsible for leading clinical science and medical affairs across Boston Scientific and providing global leadership of the company's clinical trial strategy.

