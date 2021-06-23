Form 8-K Corteva, Inc. For: Jun 21
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This letter agreement (this “Agreement”) is intended to set forth our mutual understanding and agreement regarding your retirement from Corteva, Inc. (the “Company”). Capitalized terms used in this Agreement that are not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the Company’s Change in Control and Executive Severance Plan (the “Severance Plan”).www.streetinsider.com