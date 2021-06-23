Form 8-K Corteva, Inc. For: Jun 21

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation ("Outcrop") (TSXV: OCG) (OTCPK: MRDD.F) (DE: MRG1) is pleased to announce that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program"). The ATM Program allows Outcrop to issue and sell, at its discretion, up to $5,000,000 of common shares in the capital of Outcrop ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time through Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"), as sole agent, at the prevailing market price when issued, directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or any other recognized marketplace upon which the Common Shares are listed or quoted or where the Common Shares are traded in Canada. Outcrop intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for the advancement of the Santa Ana Project and for general corporate purposes.