The NLJ 500: With Exceptions, Big Firms Weathered the Pandemic Best

By Dan Roe
Law.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year more than ever, the key to evaluating the success of the country’s 500 biggest law firms is perspective. For the first time since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, overall lawyer head count was down, albeit by 0.1%. By comparison, we saw head count rise by more than 2% in 2018 and 2019.

