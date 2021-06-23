Cancel
Foreign Policy

China doesn’t need ‘external care’ on human rights- Global Times editorial

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 23): Because of the Apple Daily issue and because most staffers in the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Hong Kong have left the city after failing to renew their visas, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said the US will "stand with the people of Hong Kong" and "stand by Taiwan." Saying such hollow words is now as casual and cheap as posting a tweet for Washington, with a sense of shamelessness, Global Times said.

www.theedgemarkets.com
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
