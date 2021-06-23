Retirement, once on track, now derailed for many
Many Americans who thought their retirement planning was on track before the pandemic now find their plans detoured or even derailed. Fidelity’s State of Retirement Planning study examined the extent of planning Americans have undertaken to meet their retirement goals, how they feel about those efforts and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their preparation. The study also looks at what worries them most and the role planning plays in allaying their stress and concern. Here are some takeaways:www.benefitspro.com