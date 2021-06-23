Retirement, once on track, now derailed for many

With COVID finally loosening its grip on Americans and our economy, I think I sometimes hear a collective sigh of relief as I go about town. Mask mandates are being lifted, restaurants are opening up to 100 percent capacity, and summer has arrived just in time to help us return to a sense of normal. However, not everything will completely revert back to our pre-COVID life. Deciding when to retire is one example of an event that probably won’t look normal for a lot of folks going forward. And while our current state wasn’t caused solely or directly by COVID, the pandemic has made the retirement decision a bit more challenging for many.