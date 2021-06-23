Cancel
Economy

Retirement, once on track, now derailed for many

By Alan Goforth
benefitspro.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Americans who thought their retirement planning was on track before the pandemic now find their plans detoured or even derailed. Fidelity’s State of Retirement Planning study examined the extent of planning Americans have undertaken to meet their retirement goals, how they feel about those efforts and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their preparation. The study also looks at what worries them most and the role planning plays in allaying their stress and concern. Here are some takeaways:

Career Development & Advice

Workers need a purpose to work best

Motivated employees once required little more than fair wages, health care, some paid time off, and opportunities to advance within an organization. Those employees’ offspring changed things dramatically. What was good enough for their parents’ generation wasn’t good enough for them. Companies began adding perks. Game rooms, massage therapists, fine...
Public Health

The State Of Retirement In America

With COVID finally loosening its grip on Americans and our economy, I think I sometimes hear a collective sigh of relief as I go about town. Mask mandates are being lifted, restaurants are opening up to 100 percent capacity, and summer has arrived just in time to help us return to a sense of normal. However, not everything will completely revert back to our pre-COVID life. Deciding when to retire is one example of an event that probably won’t look normal for a lot of folks going forward. And while our current state wasn’t caused solely or directly by COVID, the pandemic has made the retirement decision a bit more challenging for many.
Public Health

COVID-19 Impacting Many Black Americans Looking to Retire

COVID-19 is, seemingly, almost in the rearview mirror (at least for Michigan) as things are opening back up and people steadily opt for the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet, the pandemic is still having a financial impact on many Black people looking to save up their coins for their retirement, Black Enterprise reported.
Personal Finance

Now Is The Time To Re-Think Retirement Plan Conventional Wisdom

Retirement plan design can make or break an employee’s ability to maintain their standard of living in retirement. Over the past several decades, many private sector companies implemented a complete overhaul in retirement plan design, shifting from defined benefit pensions to 401(k)-style defined contribution accounts. Originally designed to supplement rather...
Business

Building A Non-Financial Retirement Plan: 5 Questions To Ask Yourself Now

I’m willing to bet your retirement plan includes a lot of numbers: a list of estimated expenses, an asset allocation strategy, a timeline of withdrawals, inflation and return assumptions, and a plan for healthcare tossed in there just for fun. Chances are your plan is primarily focused on the math, how you will spend your hard-earned savings in a way that will last you over the years. The math is critical—-getting it right will ensure that you survive retirement.’
Income Tax

7 Reassuring Signs Your Retirement Is on Track

(Original news Source: www.aarp.org) – by Karen Cheney, AARP, June 2, 2021 – A financial checkup could help put your mind at ease. Fewer than 1 in 5 people have established a comprehensive financial plan for their retirement, according to a Fidelity Investments study. But even if you are among those who do, how do you know your plan will hold up in every insomnia-inducing scenario you envision? We checked with retirement experts, who say your retirement will likely turn out fine if the following statements are generally true.
Economy

Too Many Workers Are Missing Out on This Key Retirement Savings Tool

Many people assume that their living costs will go down in retirement. But if there’s one expense that’s more likely than not to climb, it’s healthcare. Fidelity estimates that the average 65-year-old male-female couple leaving the workforce this year can expect to spend a whopping $300,000 on healthcare throughout retirement. And while you may enter your senior years with a nice amount of money in your IRA or 401(k) plan, you may also find that medical bills eat up an uncomfortable chunk of it.
Economy

Don’t Let These Four Risks Derail Your Retirement Journey

A few weeks ago, Maeve and I headed to Hyannis to pick up her car from the dealership. It needed some normal maintenance at the dealership, so after work one evening we hit the road. While this might not be what I’d typically call a “road trip,” it pretty much felt like one due to the heavy summer congestion on Route 28. And while I’m always happy for some one-on-one time with my girls, after an hour or so in white-knuckled gridlock, well, we both had enough.
Business

Bank of America debuts digital retirement program to help employees get on track

Now more than ever, employees are turning to their employers for support as they navigate their finances and plan for the future. Bank of America has expanded its suite of workplace benefits to include Personal Retirement Strategy, a new digital advisory program that gives employers the opportunity to provide employees with an easy-to-use retirement plan and personalized investment strategy, accessible through a mobile app or desktop.
MyChesCo

LGBTQ+ Consumers Aim High With Retirement Savings Goals, Says New Lincoln Financial Study

RADNOR, PA — LGBTQ+ Americans have big goals when it comes to retirement. According to Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) 2021 Retirement Power® Study, LGBTQ+ respondents feel they should save a higher median amount of their annual salary for retirement — 20% — when compared to the broader population at 15%. LGBTQ+ respondents are also more likely to have increased their retirement plan contribution rate in the last year (31% of LGBTQ+ consumers took this action vs. 23% of the broader population) and almost half (45%) of LGBTQ+ consumers said they followed the performance of their investments more closely last year.
Income Tax

Remote work: Payroll and income tax issues for employers and employees

There has always been a small remote workforce, but for the past year the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-ordered shutdowns that followed made remote work very common. According to a recent survey by Flexjobs, 65% of remote workers do not want to return to their offices and many employers are continuing to use a remote work arrangement.
Personal Finance

4 Mistakes That Could Derail Your Retirement Plans

Will you retire comfortably? How much you're looking forward to it could come down to how prepared you are. So that important question may have you either excited or nervous. And the way that you answer it may depend on how well you avoid doing these four things. 1. Not...
Economy

State Auto-IRAs Actually Seem to Spur Private-Market Plan Creation, Pew Finds

Financial advisors who market retirement plans to employers have watched in recent years as the expanding list of states that have mandated automatic enrollment payroll deduction individual retirement accounts—auto-IRAs for short—could alter the retirement savings business. These plans could also cut deep into their business and potentially shake up the market for private plans at their own expense.
Personal Finance

Educating Retiring Clients on Social Security Issues

Many investors view Social Security as an automatic, almost rudimentary part of retirement, but in reality, the program isn’t always so simple. As such, there’s significant opportunity for advisors to engage clients when it comes to boosting their Social Security knowledge. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, now is...
Daily Herald

Liz Weston: Financial vital signs to monitor right now

A midyear financial review is often a good idea. This year, it's almost essential. With people going back to offices, travel resuming and Congress making significant changes to various laws affecting your finances, consider taking some time to check in on your money. You might be able to make some smart moves to reflect the new realities.
Business

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you're retiring and you qualify for Social Security's maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You'll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you're 66 is $3,113.