News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today is hosting a Virtual Investor and Analyst Session beginning at 1:00 pm ET and ending at approximately 3:30 pm ET. A live webinar of management's presentation is available at https://investors.purple.com/. A replay of the webinar and a copy of the presentation materials will be available following the presentation at https://investors.purple.com/.