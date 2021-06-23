Cancel
Teva Pharma (TEVA) Announces MHLW Approves AJOVY Injection in Japan for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine in Adults

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the use of AJOVY (fremanezumab) injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults in Japan.

