Teva Pharma (TEVA) Announces MHLW Approves AJOVY Injection in Japan for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine in Adults

LYON, France & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2021-- POXEL SA (Euronext – POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director, President and CEO: Hiroshi Nomura; Securities Code: 4506, First Section of TSE), today announced that a new drug application for TWYMEEG ® Tablets 500mg 3 (International Nonproprietary Name (INN): Imeglimin hydrochloride), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, was approved in Japan on June 23. Japan is the first country in the world to approve Imeglimin. The TWYMEEG approval is supported by numerous preclinical and clinical studies, including the Phase 3 TIMES ( T rials of IM eglimin for E fficacy and S afety) program managed jointly by Poxel and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, which included three pivotal trials to evaluate TWYMEEG’s efficacy and safety in over 1,100 patients. In all three trials, TWYMEEG met its primary endpoints and objectives and was observed to exhibit a favorable safety and tolerability profile.