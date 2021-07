In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole. In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 41st at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Cam Davis are tied for 1st at 18 under; Alex Noren and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Bubba Watson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 16 under.