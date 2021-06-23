Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Acquire Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers") (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield ("Farmers National Bank"), and Cortland Bancorp Inc. ("Cortland") (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company, jointly announced today they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement").

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cldb#Fmnb#Cldb#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Fmnb#The Farmers National Bank#Cortland Bancorp Inc#Coo#Cortland S Board#Board Of Directors#Pease Llp#Piper Sandler Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

CORTLAND BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Cortland Bancorp Inc. - CLDB

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NasdaqGS: CLDB) to Farmers National Banc Corp. (NasdaqCM: FMNB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cortland will receive either $28.00 in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock (subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash) for each share of Cortland that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Canfield, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Farmers Bank to acquire Cortland Bank

CANFIELD — The holding companies for Farmers and Cortland Banks announced today that Farmers National Bank will acquire Cortland Savings and Banking Company. Cortland President and CEO James M. Gasior will join Farmers executive team as senior executive vice president and corporate development officer. Timothy Carney, Cortland’s executive vice president and COO will join Farmers as senior executive vice president and chief banking officer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Wisconsin Law Firm Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Cortland Bancorp Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Farmers National Banc Corp.

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Cortland (CLDB) - Get Report for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Farmers. Ademi LLP alleges Cortland's financial outlook is excellent and yet Cortland shareholders will receive only either $28.00 per share...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) To Acquire County Bancorp (ICBK)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") and County Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: ICBK) ("County") today jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Nicolet will acquire County and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investors Community Bank ("Investors").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Appoints Scott A. Kingsley as CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that Scott A. Kingsley has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kingsley will join NBT's Executive Management Team and be based at the company's headquarters in Norwich, NY. He brings 35 years of...
Vancouver, WAStreetInsider.com

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Announces Stock Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") headquartered in Vancouver, WA, the holding company parent of Riverview Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on June 21, 2021 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Financial Comparison

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability. Dividends. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Triumph...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sharecare, Inc. For: Jul 01 Filed by: Finerman Karen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 485BXT Investment Managers Seri

FORM N-1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 [ ]. REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 [ ]. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 235 W. Galena Street. Milwaukee, WI 53212. (Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone Number, Including...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head to Head Review: Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) & Its Rivals

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBIP) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Prudential Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM INCOME NAV, INC. For: Jul 01 Filed by: KRETZMER W BRIAN

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SEMTECH CORP For: Jul 01 Filed by: Cardenuto Rodolpho C

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Each stock unit is the economic...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

TreeHouse Foods Hires Dairy Farmers of America Executive (1)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. has named Kristy Waterman as its next general counsel and executive vice president beginning July 1. Waterman joins TreeHouse, based in Oak Brook, Ill., from Dairy Farmers of America division DFA Dairy Brands. Before that, she worked for major milk producer Dean Foods Co., which was partially acquired byDFA Dairy Brands for $425 million in 2020.
Cortland, NYcortlandvoice.com

Byrne Dairy store proposal in Cortland moving closer to reality (Photos inside)

A Byrne Dairy store may be coming to the city of Cortland, pending approval from the city Common Council and the Cortland County Legislature in the coming months. Christian Brunelle, vice president of Byrne Dairy, delivered a presentation at Tuesday’s city planning commission meeting on a site plan proposal for a store on 220-226 Port Watson Street.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) versus S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability. Dividends. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Head to Head Survey: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Triumph Bancorp and United Community Banks’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy