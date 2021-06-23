Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Acquire Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)
Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers") (NASDAQ: FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield ("Farmers National Bank"), and Cortland Bancorp Inc. ("Cortland") (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company, jointly announced today they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement").www.streetinsider.com