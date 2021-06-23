Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Acquire Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NasdaqGS: CLDB) to Farmers National Banc Corp. (NasdaqCM: FMNB). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cortland will receive either $28.00 in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock (subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash) for each share of Cortland that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.