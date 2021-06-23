Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technology. TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB: BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families across 3,000 leagues, led by approximately 3,500 coaches across the country, through a web-based version of the product. This online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. Binovi is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Store#Baseball Players#Streetinsider Premium#Visn#Company#Binovi Touch Elite#Ecommerce#Baberuthleague Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

TVBET: The mobile share of online gambling revenues to touch 60% by 2025

The use of mobile devices for gambling is undoubtedly showing no signs of slowing down in the next few years. But as technology develops even further, and more players opt for hand-held devices rather than the more ‘traditional’ desktop counterpart, Vlad Horianskyi – chief marketing officer at TVBET – has advised both bookmakers and casinos to pay considerably more attention to the development of mobile products.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to View Version History in Microsoft Excel Online

If you’ve ever opened a spreadsheet to discover that you made an error and saved the file, then you know how aggravating this can be. With Microsoft Excel for the web, you can review your version history and restore or download a previous version. This is useful whether you’re the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. RECEIVES TSXV FINAL ACCEPTANCE FOR FLORIN GOLD PROJECT OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the " Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

Inside Game Lab, Unibet’s All-New In-Client Play Stats Tool

Alongside its new loyalty program, independent online poker room Unibet Poker has launched Game Lab, a new play statistics tool built into the online poker client. Game Lab is split into five distinct sections, presented in a dedicated tab in the online poker lobby. Areas are unlocked as the player progresses through levels in the rewards program.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 485BXT Investment Managers Seri

FORM N-1A REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 [ ]. REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 [ ]. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) 235 W. Galena Street. Milwaukee, WI 53212. (Address of Principal Executive Offices, including Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone Number, Including...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sharecare, Inc. For: Jul 01 Filed by: Finerman Karen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Canoo Inc. For: Jun 16 Filed by: Savagian Peter

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Comments / 0

Community Policy