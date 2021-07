AC Milan have opened talks with Real Madrid over right-back Alvaro Odriozola due to difficulties getting Diogo Dalot, it is claimed. According to the latest from Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, the Rossoneri are in talks with Manchester United over the return of Dalot but for the time being the talks is stuck, because Milan want the operation to be a loan with option to buy – like the Fikayo Tomori deal – while United want an obligation to buy in order to guarantee cash.