James River Group (JRVR) Announces Retirement of President & COO

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. ("Mr. Cooper" or "the Company") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Reverse servicing portfolio, operating under the Champion Mortgage brand, to Mortgage Assets Management, LLC and its affiliates ("MAM"). Upon the close of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected prior to year end, MAM and its affiliates will assume Champion's reverse portfolio and related operations. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed; however, the Company does not expect a significant impact on second quarter results.