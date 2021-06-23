James River Group (JRVR) Announces Retirement of President & COO
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced the retirement of Robert P. (Bob) Myron, President and Chief Operating Officer, after more than 11 years with the organization. Mr. Myron will retire effective July 31, 2021 for health reasons related to lingering effects of Lyme Disease. The Company and Mr. Myron expect to maintain a consulting relationship through December 31, 2021.