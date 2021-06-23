Golden Independence Intersects 1.89 g/t Gold and 6.9 g/t Silver over 50 Feet at Independence Project
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the initial six drill holes of the recently completed 12 hole 7,425 foot Phase II RC drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Six holes of the Phase II RC drill program targeted the main oxide gold zone and six holes targeted the intrusive gold target. Results for two holes from the main oxide zone and four holes from the intrusive gold target include:www.streetinsider.com