Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

Golden Independence Intersects 1.89 g/t Gold and 6.9 g/t Silver over 50 Feet at Independence Project

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the initial six drill holes of the recently completed 12 hole 7,425 foot Phase II RC drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Six holes of the Phase II RC drill program targeted the main oxide gold zone and six holes targeted the intrusive gold target. Results for two holes from the main oxide zone and four holes from the intrusive gold target include:

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Gold Mine#Vancouver#Stocks#Independence Project#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cse#Igld#Gidmf#Fse#Phase Ii Rc#Mineral Resource Estimate#Als Minerals#The Als Minerals Lab#Iso 9001 2015#Iso Iec 17025 2017#Aas#Qa#Pgeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Madoro Metals Samples up to 12.35 G/T Gold And 1,250 G/T Silver from Newly Discovered Vein Complex at Yautepec Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Madoro Metals Corp. ("Madoro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Oaxaca, Mexico, is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration results from its Yautepec project. As per the Company's press release of April 22, 2021, Madoro added three new mining concessions covering the southern extension of its project based on the Company's exploration model for bonanza-grade Au-Ag polymetallic epithermal systems in Oaxaca. Madoro had since followed up by dispatching its exploration team to map and sample the southern portion of its concessions and encountered a previously unknown 7-km trend of epithermal alteration and veining along the trace of the southern project of the Yautepec project supervolcano (caldera). Specific high-potential exploration targets in this area include the Tecolote, Tortuga-Guiluna, and Southern Dike-Tepeztate vein systems as illustrated below.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ximen Acquires 100% Interest "“ Wild Horse Creek Gold Property "“ 12,767 Hectares "“ Cranbrook, BC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 06, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has acquired several mineral claims in the Wild Horse Creek area, located 15 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southern British Columbia.
Economydallassun.com

Northern Superior Intersects 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.60m at Lac Surprise, Extending Strike of Falcon Gold Zone Another 200m to 650m

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. As with the first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program (see Northern Superior Press Release, May 27th, 2021), the next 6 holes reported here all intersected the Falcon Zone, including the best gram meter intersection drilled to date in the Falcon Zone in hole LCS21-032 which intersected 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.6m. Hole 32 was drilled 650m west of the property boundary extending the current strike of the Falcon Zone to 650m from 450m reported on May 27th, 2021. The Company has now intersected the Falcon Zone in all of the first fourteen holes of the 26-hole, Phase II Stage 1 Program targeting the Falcon Zone.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Continues to Successfully Infill at Stog'er Tight, Intersecting 1.54 g/t gold over 29.4 metres and 4.72 g/t gold over 7.0 metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from 1,028 metres of a 5,158-metre infill drilling program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Infill Drill Program') (Exhibit A). The Stog'er Tight Deposit is located three kilometres from the Pine Cove Mill and Tailings Facility and the Company has commenced permitting activities related to the development of the area in conjunction with the infill drilling. The results of the Infill Drill Program are consistent with results from previous drill programs and also identified two broad intersections of mineralization near the northern portion of the deposit. The results of the complete Infill Drill Program, of which 773 metres remain outstanding, will be used to finalize geological and resource modelling of this portion of the Stog'er Tight Deposit, which will form the basis of pit design and potential development scenarios.
Businessmining.com

McEwen creates new company to advance Los Azules copper project

McEwen Mining (NYSE, TSX: MUX) announced on Tuesday the creation of McEwen Copper, which in turn would raise $80 million through a private placement and become a public company within 12 months of its closing. The newly formed company would hold the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina,...
Economymining.com

Osisko Development cuts high-grade gold at Island Mountain at Cariboo

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) has announced new high-grade intercepts from its 200,000-metre drill program at its Cariboo gold project near the town of Wells in central British Columbia. Drilling highlights include an 11-metre interval of 35.25 g/t gold in hole IM-21-024 at Mosquito Creek in a silicified to calcareous sandstone...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. RECEIVES TSXV FINAL ACCEPTANCE FOR FLORIN GOLD PROJECT OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the " Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Seabridge Gold, Eskay sign mine access deal

Seabridge Gold Inc. [SEA-TSX, SA-NYSE] and Eskay Mining Corp. [ESK-TSXV, ESKYF-OTCQB, KN7-Frankfurt, AOYDPM] said Monday they have agreed to share part of the cost of building a $12 million mine access road in British Columbia. The “Coulter Creek Access Road” (CCAR) is one of two main access roads planned and...
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Found Intercepts 430.2 g/t Au Over 5.25m in New Discovery at Golden Joint Zone, 1km North of Keats

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce assay results from four holes drilled at the Golden Joint zone, a brand new discovery located approximately 1km north of the Keats Zone and approximately 850m south of the Lotto Zone. These holes were drilled as part of the Company's ongoing 200,000m diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project ("Queensway"), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland.
Industryresourceworld.com

Chesapeake Releases Results from Metates Drill Program; Highlights include 432 Metres of 1.80 g/t and 282 Metres of 1.53 g/t, Gold-Silver Equivalent

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (“Chesapeake” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CKG, OTCQX:CHPGF) is pleased to announce the results from the five large diameter (PQ or 88 mm) core drill holes completed at its flagship Metates project in Durango, Mexico. The drill program was undertaken to provide new core intercepts for a comprehensive metallurgical testwork program and to confirm the higher-grade nature of the Metates intrusive hosted mineralization.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 0.8 g/t Gold Over 130.9 Metres of Intrusion-hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block, Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). Today's release includes results from hole SB-2021-030, which returned a 130.9 metre interval of near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization within the Pioneer Block that returned an average grade of 0.8 g/t gold. This interval follows last week's announcement of 106.75 metres grading 1.17 g/t gold, confirming the excellent grade continuity in hole SB-2021-026. The grade consistency is related to a high-density, fracture-controlled vein network hosted within a granite. To date, seven holes have intersected the granite in the Pioneer Block, with another two holes currently being drilled. More drilling is required to determine the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the intrusive hosting these broad zones at Pioneer.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
Economyresourceworld.com

Kirkland Lake hits 589.5 g/t gold over 2.0 metres

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL-TSX, NYSE, KLA-ASX] on Monday released impressive new drill results from 54 holes of underground exploration drilling from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ont. Drill holes in the program were completed from new drill platforms located on the east side of the 5300 and 5800...
Industrykitco.com

Kirkland Lake drills 1,297 g/t gold at Macassa

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that holes in the program were completed from new drill platforms located on the east...

Comments / 0

Community Policy