Corteva (CTVA) Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins, Jr. to Retire at Year End

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Humania Assurance is proud to announce that Marc Peliel has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. At the time of his appointment, Mr. Peliel had been Vice-President, Finance and Treasurer of Humania since 2016, and was a member of the boards of the group's main subsidiaries and Chair of the Board of Aurrea Signature until its sale to IDC Worldsource in 2019.