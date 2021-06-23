Cancel
Agriculture

Corteva (CTVA) Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins, Jr. to Retire at Year End

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced that James (Jim) C. Collins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, will retire from Corteva, effective December 31, 2021, after more than 37 years with the company and its predecessor, DuPont. Mr. Collins has agreed to continue in his role as CEO while an external search for his successor is underway.

James C. Collins
