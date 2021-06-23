Corteva (CTVA) Chief Executive Officer James C. Collins, Jr. to Retire at Year End
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced that James (Jim) C. Collins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, will retire from Corteva, effective December 31, 2021, after more than 37 years with the company and its predecessor, DuPont. Mr. Collins has agreed to continue in his role as CEO while an external search for his successor is underway.www.streetinsider.com