Politics

Honoring the Poll Workers of Athens Clarke County

Posted by 
Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 13 days ago

The Athens Clarke County Poll Workers worked tirelessly during the 2020 election season! The success of the Athens Clarke County Board of Elections has a picture that includes the dedicated Poll Workers and ACCGov Departments working together to make the 2020 elections happen!

We will celebrate our success with a picnic on Friday, June 25th from 11am-1pm. The office will be closed during this time. Poll Workers may contact the office for the location.

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

#Picnic
