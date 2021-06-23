Honoring the Poll Workers of Athens Clarke County

The Athens Clarke County Poll Workers worked tirelessly during the 2020 election season! The success of the Athens Clarke County Board of Elections has a picture that includes the dedicated Poll Workers and ACCGov Departments working together to make the 2020 elections happen!

We will celebrate our success with a picnic on Friday, June 25th from 11am-1pm. The office will be closed during this time. Poll Workers may contact the office for the location.