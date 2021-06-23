Cancel
GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Ethos Gold to Apply AI Exploration Technologies at the Toogood Project in Newfoundland

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GoldSpot's engagements with New Found Gold, Sterling Metals, TRU Precious Metals, Exploits Discovery, Opawica Explorations and Ethos Gold showcase the Company's strong analytical experience in the province. GoldSpot's 'Smart Targeting' approach will...

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
Economy
Economydallassun.com

Northern Superior Intersects 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.60m at Lac Surprise, Extending Strike of Falcon Gold Zone Another 200m to 650m

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. As with the first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program (see Northern Superior Press Release, May 27th, 2021), the next 6 holes reported here all intersected the Falcon Zone, including the best gram meter intersection drilled to date in the Falcon Zone in hole LCS21-032 which intersected 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.6m. Hole 32 was drilled 650m west of the property boundary extending the current strike of the Falcon Zone to 650m from 450m reported on May 27th, 2021. The Company has now intersected the Falcon Zone in all of the first fourteen holes of the 26-hole, Phase II Stage 1 Program targeting the Falcon Zone.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Quadro Announces New Drill Program at Long Lake and Staghorn, Newfoundland Gold Belt

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for drilling at its Long Lake and Staghorn Properties in Newfoundland. Drilling is set to mobilize by mid-July 2021. The program is presently set for a minimum of 2500 m of drilling.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Dynasty Gold Announces Thundercloud Exploration Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exploration program for the Thundercloud Property in northwestern Ontario. The program includes up to 5000-meters of drilling. Drilling will initially focus on the Pelham Zone where a historic resource was established based on a 3D resource model by Fladgate Exploration Consulting ("Fladgate") in 2011. Drill targets are designed to enlarge and enhance the mineralized zone. Trenching and a drone-supported airborne magnetic survey will be conducted in and outside the Pelham and West Contact exploration areas to locate new drill targets.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. RECEIVES TSXV FINAL ACCEPTANCE FOR FLORIN GOLD PROJECT OPTION AGREEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV") in respect of the option and joint venture agreement entered into by the Company with Florin Resources Inc. dated April 1, 2021, as amended (the " Option Agreement"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement the Company can acquire up to an 85% interest in the Florin Gold Project, as previously announced by the Company on April 6, 2021 and June 7, 2021. For purposes of the Option Agreement, the Effective Date, being a reference date for certain payment and expenditure obligations, is July 5, 2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the recently completed private placement financing to fund the initial cash payment and first year exploration expenditures required under the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement and a copy of the amendments are available for viewing on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.
Economydallassun.com

Great Atlantic Signs Contract for 2021 Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Rally Drilling Services for 2021 diamond drilling at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Phase 2 diamond drilling is scheduled to resume immediately at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone, specifically at the Jaclyn Main Zone and Jaclyn North Zone.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Metals Creek's Option Partner General Gold Resources Commences Drilling on Clark's Brook Property, Central Newfoundland

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has been advised by its option partner General Gold Resources Inc. (CSE: GGLD)(C-GGLD) (General Gold) that General Gold will commence drilling on the Clark's Brook property the week of July 5, 2021. The Clark's Brook property comprises 31 claim units in central Newfoundland and is surrounded on three sides by the Queensway project, currently being explored and drilled by New Found Gold Corp. (see General Gold news release dated 28 June 202).
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Benton and Sokoman Option Claims Adjacent to the Joint Kepenkeck Gold Property in Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Benton Resources Inc.(TSXV: BEX) ('Benton') and Sokoman Minerals Corp.(TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF)('Sokoman') (jointly, 'the Companies' or 'the Joint Venture') are pleased to announce that on behalf of their strategic alliance (see news release dated May 20, 2021) Benton has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Larry's Pond project which lies along the western boundary of the Kepenkeck Gold JV claims (the "Option Agreement"). Larry's Pond consists of two licenses totalling 30 claim units (the "Property"). The optionors of the Larry's Pond project (the "Optionors") have discovered and sampled multiple quartz veins and silicified zones containing sulfides (chalcopyrite and galena) for which results are pending. Under the Option Agreement and upon approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), Benton, on behalf of the Joint Venture, will issue 200,000 common shares and make cash payments to the Optionors of $60,000 as per below:
EconomyBusiness Insider

Azimut Explores 60 km of Greenstone Belt Hosting the Patwon Gold Discovery, James Bay Region, Quebec

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to report it has commenced an extensive exploration program on two wholly-owned properties, Elmer and Wapatik, covering 60 kilometres of favourable geological strike in the greenstone belt hosting the Patwon gold discovery. Azimut has a controlling position over this underexplored but highly prospective belt in the James Bay region of Quebec. Extensive favourable structures for gold mineralization have been identified on both properties (see Figures 1 to 3).
Businessresourceworld.com

King Global Acquires Property Group in Newfoundland’s Gander Gold Belt Region

King Global Ventures Inc. [TSXV: KING, OTC: KGLDF, FSE: 5LM1] reported it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Chapel Island property located in central Newfoundland. The addition of the Chapel Island property brings King’s total land holding in central Newfoundland to 4,144 ha. King’s land holdings located in one of the most active gold exploration jurisdictions in North America, the Gander Gold Belt Region of Newfoundland, Canada.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Receives Exploration Permits for Ogden Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company have received Exploration permits for planned work at the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont whereas MEK is the operator.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Outlines Summer Exploration Program on its Wilding and Noel-Paul Gold Projects, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of surface exploration work on its Wilding Gold ("Wilding") and Noel-Paul Gold ("Noel") Projects, in central Newfoundland ("NL"). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional targets for drilling, expected to begin later this summer.
Industrykitco.com

Advantage Aurion: drilling for gold discoveries in Finland

The drill is turning at Aurion's 100 per cent owned high-grade gold target. The company holds a dominant land position and JVs in the under-explored Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland. The company is on the doorstep of Rupert Resources' emerging $800 million gold discovery. Finding gold is hard. Companies...
Economyresourceworld.com

Labrador Gold drills 1.85 metres of 50.38 g/t gold at Kingsway Project, Newfoundland

Labrador Gold Corp. [LAB-TSXV; NKOSF-OTC] reported another high-grade intercept of near-surface gold mineralization from its 100%-optioned Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The project is located in the highly prospective central Newfoundland gold belt. The high-grade intersection is from hole K-21-17 that contains fine particles of visible gold in quartz vein....
Metal Miningdallassun.com

TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development "Nueva Esperanza" Silver-Gold Project in the Maricunga Belt, Chile - Includes Historical M&I Resource of 68.6 Million Ounces Silver and 400,000 Ounces Gold

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the 'LOI') on June 18, 2021 with ASX-listed Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ('Kingsgate'), an arm's length party to TDG, to acquire Kingsgate's 'Nueva Esperanza' silver-gold advanced exploration and development project, located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (Figure 1). The proposed transaction will be transformative for TDG, creating a leading pure precious metals focused company with the ambition to accelerate both Nueva Esperanza in the Maricunga and TDG's Shasta project in BC's Toodoggone Production Corridor to production decisions by the end of 2024.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Eagle Plains Commences Geophysical Survey at Schott's Lake Copper Project

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) has commenced a ground-based geophysical survey at the Schott's Lake Cu-Zn project. The claims cover an area of 2160ha located in eastern Saskatchewan, 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Access to the property is gained via winter road and/or float plane. The majority of claims are 100% owned by Eagle Plains and carry no underlying royalties or encumbrances.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Continues to Successfully Infill at Stog'er Tight, Intersecting 1.54 g/t gold over 29.4 metres and 4.72 g/t gold over 7.0 metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from 1,028 metres of a 5,158-metre infill drilling program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Infill Drill Program') (Exhibit A). The Stog'er Tight Deposit is located three kilometres from the Pine Cove Mill and Tailings Facility and the Company has commenced permitting activities related to the development of the area in conjunction with the infill drilling. The results of the Infill Drill Program are consistent with results from previous drill programs and also identified two broad intersections of mineralization near the northern portion of the deposit. The results of the complete Infill Drill Program, of which 773 metres remain outstanding, will be used to finalize geological and resource modelling of this portion of the Stog'er Tight Deposit, which will form the basis of pit design and potential development scenarios.
Businessmining.com

McEwen creates new company to advance Los Azules copper project

McEwen Mining (NYSE, TSX: MUX) announced on Tuesday the creation of McEwen Copper, which in turn would raise $80 million through a private placement and become a public company within 12 months of its closing. The newly formed company would hold the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina,...

