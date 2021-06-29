Self-Driving Truck Company Embark To Go Public In $5.16 Billion SPAC Deal
Autonomous driving truck startup company Embark Trucks Inc. announced it is going public via a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB), in a business deal that will value the company at about $4.55 billion and market capitalization of roughly $5.16 billion.www.streetinsider.com