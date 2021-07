Among the many SSD deals this week, this particular Amazon Prime Day SSD deal is one that's really caught our eye. Now, while this Prime Day proposition may not be considered 'cheap' in the traditional sense, considering the size of the discount on offer, the quality to boot, and the value it offers, it's a great deal to consider: save $200 on the 4TB WD_Black P50 drive. Though you could also go the HDD route and save a third on a 2TB P10 drive -both great external hard drive deals for gamers!