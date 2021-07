If you feel like the week passed you by in a blur, then these are top two tech stories you need to know about, as detailed in Trusted Reviews’ Winners and Losers. Oh E3 – you never fail to surprise me. Going into this year’s mega event, I was most eager to see what Nintendo had up its sleeve, and to Nintendo’s credit, the last thing I ever expected to see was a reveal for Metroid Dread – a game that’s been 15 years in the making. What surprised me even more was how impressive Microsoft’s conference turned out to be, offering an almost unstoppable barrage of top tier titles that Xbox gamers can look forward to.