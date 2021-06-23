Christopher Marte Leads Race for Councilmember of District 1

The Primary results are not yet conclusive, but point to Christopher Marte, a son of the Lower East Side, as replacement for Margaret Chin for Councilmember of District 1. As of this morning, Marte holds a commanding lead, garnering roughly 40 percent of votes cast. Just shy of the threshold for victory; but Gigi Li (Chin’s current chief of staff) and Jenny Low remain pretty far behind at 18- and 16-percent respectively. Should Marte secure victory, it would be redemption of sorts, four years after his narrow defeat at the hand of Chin.