Britney Spears for the first time has spoken openly about conservatorship that has been a reality in her life since 2008. She called it abusive which has left her traumatised. She also revealed how she wants to sue her family. She wants to marry and have kids but a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) put in her doesn’t allow her to do so. Fans of the US pop sensation have been supporting her cause for a while now. Now many of you must be wondering what is conservatorship and why was Britney Spears put under the same. Britney Spears Calls Conservatorship Abusive, Asks the Court To Give Her Life Back (Read Full Statement)