ACC Selects LexCheck as 2021 Value Champion Award Winner

Velocity Solutions announces that their Account Revenue Solution™ has been selected as a winner in the NAFCU Services 2021 Innovation Awards. The annual NAFCU Services Innovation Awards program recognizes some of the most valuable contributions to the credit union industry. Entries include groundbreaking advancements in technology, software, digital media, campaigns, and more. A panel of esteemed judges from different segments of the credit union industry evaluate entries based on degree of innovation and impact on credit union success. The Innovation Awards program gives credit unions a set of vetted and tested solutions to continue building their competitive advantage.