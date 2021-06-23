Cancel
Hawaii State

Dangerous COVID-19 variant spreading in Hawaii

By Kristen Consillio
KITV.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith tourism rebounding in the islands, Hawaii could be facing a major setback in its efforts to eradicate COVID-19. State health officials say an increase in travel to and from Hawaii has brought an unwelcome guest to the islands. A highly-infectious COVID-19 strain — known as the Delta variant —...

www.kitv.com
