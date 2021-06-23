Cancel
Stocks

Cathie Wood bought 1 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during crypto's drop below $30,000

By Maggie Fitzgerald, @mkmfitzgerald
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArk Invest's Cathie Wood took advantage of the volatility in bitcoin on Tuesday, buying up shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Coinbase. Wood — known for taking advantage of dips in her highest conviction picks —purchased 1,046,002 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF on Tuesday, a position worth roughly $12 million based on Grayscale's closing price of $11.47 per share. Shares of Grayscale closed flat on Tuesday but dropped near $10 per share during the rout in bitcoin.

