Wimbledon 2021: Dominic Thiem doubtful for championships with wrist injury

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. The Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon will be conflicted when perennial fan favorite Roger Federer takes on Britain’s Cameron Norrie. They’ll play for a spot in the fourth round. Federer struggled in his opening match but advanced when opponent Adrian Mannarino retired because of a knee injury. The eight-time champion looked much better when he then beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets. At 39, Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975. No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, needs two more wins to become a Wimbledon quarterfinalist for the first time.