Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Dominic Thiem doubtful for championships with wrist injury

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Open champion Dominic Thiem is a doubt for next week's Wimbledon with a wrist injury. The Austrian retired from his match against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca on Tuesday after appearing to hurt his wrist while hitting a forehand. An initial scan carried out locally has proved inconclusive. Thiem, 27,...

www.bbc.co.uk
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Football#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisdallassun.com

ATP roundup: No. 2 Dominic Thiem (wrist) retires at Mallorca

No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria injured his right wrist while leading his first set 5-2 and retired from a second-round match Tuesday against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. Thiem, the fifth-ranked player in the world and the 2020 U.S. Open champion, was playing his...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Physio gives update on Dominic Thiem's injury

Physio Alex Stober has given an update on the condition of Dominic Thiem after the Austrian tennis star suffered an injury on Tuesday in Mallorca. Thiem, ranked at No. 5 in the world, was up 5-2 on Adrian Mannarino when he suffered a wrist injury. Thiem immediately stopped the game...
Tennistennisworldusa.org

ThrowbackTimes Stuttgart: Roger Federer squanders two MP's vs. Dominic Thiem

Competing as the top-10 player for the first time, Dominic Thiem reached the final in Stuttgart in 2016 following a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over Roger Federer. Playing his first ATP semi-final on grass, Thiem fended off two match points in the second set tie break against one of the greatest players on the fastest surface to stay on the title course.
Tennissandiegouniontribune.com

Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships on Tuesday because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand.
Tennismilwaukeesun.com

Ball in Serena's court at Wimbledon with rivals' fitness doubts

Serena Williams turns 40 on September 26 and the arrival of that landmark birthday will be all the sweeter if she has at last equalled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. The tennis legend could even hold the record outright if she wins both Wimbledon and...
Tennischatsports.com

Wimbledon Loses Another Star as Dominic Thiem Withdraws

The Wimbledon men’s singles tournament took another hit on Thursday when the No. 5-ranked Dominic Thiem withdrew from the tournament because of a right wrist injury. Rafael Nadal, the Spanish star and two-time Wimbledon champion, withdrew last week. The top-30 players Milos Raonic, David Goffin and Stan Wawrinka also have dropped out of the tournament.
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

Wimbledon Lookahead: Federer vs Norrie at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. The Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon will be conflicted when perennial fan favorite Roger Federer takes on Britain’s Cameron Norrie. They’ll play for a spot in the fourth round. Federer struggled in his opening match but advanced when opponent Adrian Mannarino retired because of a knee injury. The eight-time champion looked much better when he then beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets. At 39, Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975. No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev faces 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic. On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, needs two more wins to become a Wimbledon quarterfinalist for the first time.
TennisIola Register

U.S. dominates Wimbledon on Day 1

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe had no doubts about his friend Sloane Stephens’ chances on Center Court against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Monday. The Americans, both ranked outside the Top 50 at the moment, bumped into each other shortly before their matches against seeded opponents on Day...
TennisBBC

Relive day five of Wimbledon as Murray and Evans are knocked out

And that is all from us today. So, it's the end of the road for Dan Evans and Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Before Murray's defeat by Denis Shapovalov, Evans was beaten by American prodigy Sebastian Korda - and as you may well be aware, Korda comes from serious sporting stock.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Dan Evans: Profile, ranking and recent results of British No 1 tennis player making run at Wimbledon 2021

Dan Evans is back in action at the All England Lawn Tennis Club against Sebastian Korda looking to continue his journey at Wimbledon.The British No 1, nicknamed Evo, is in fine form and the No 22 seed is eyeing up a place in the last 16 for the first time.“I think it’s another difficult match,” Evans said. “Everything you expect in a third round. He’s a great talent. He’s a great player already. His game suits up well to the grass.“But it’s the third round of Wimbledon. There’s a lot of added pressure which comes with that. He’s not...
Tennissemoball.com

The Latest: Kyrgios retires with injury at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Nick Kyrgios retired with an injury after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Kyrgios appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury and told a trainer that he couldn't serve properly and was worried about tearing...
Tenniswincountry.com

Tennis-Zverev beats Fritz for fourth-round spot at Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) – Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) on Saturday to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon and match his best performance at the grasscourt Grand Slam. The German, who reached the round of 16 at the All England Club in 2017, kept...