BLOOMINGTON – Heavy rains Friday stranded motorists and washed away parts of an interstate in McLean County. Authorities say a portion of I-55 is closed indefinitely until the road is repaired and the bridges are inspected. The Mount Hope and Funks Grove Fire Protection District said around 10 Fire/EMS/Police agencies were on the scene of four people trapped in the water. All were recovered and were able to walk to the ambulances. One resident and a dog were evacuated due to flood waters surrounding residence. Detours will be posted for those traveling south of Bloomington-Normal.