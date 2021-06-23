Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Pink focused on wine label during lockdown

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink admitted the pandemic let her focus on her organic wine label. The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker admitted being in lockdown meant she could give more attention to her Two Wolves brand, as she opened up on her "three different lives". She told WSJ. Magazine: "With the pandemic, it was...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Wine#New Wine#Wine Label#Winemaker#Food Drink#Beverages#Wsj#Nazis#Garageband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksFood & Wine

Why No Rosé Emoji? New Petition Wants a Pink Wine Symbol Added to Unicode

Even for the most laid-back among us, all glasses of wine are not the same. You'd have to be pretty chill to order a glass of white wine, get a glass of red wine, and shrug it off like, "Eh, I'm just here to get tipsy." And yet, in the world of emojis, only one wine glass symbol exists -- and as Emojipedia demonstrates, every major platform colors it some shade of red.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Rosé Fans Are Demanding A New 'Pink Wine' Emoji

Love 'em or hate 'em, emojis are the miniature keyboard illustrations of everyday objects, animals, faces, foods and drinks, and universal symbols that have essentially become a language all their own. For many digital device users, they certainly come in handy when cheekily conveying emotions and activities via text message, or even crafting the perfect Instagram caption. As the age-old saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words." And luckily, there's a representative emoji for just about everything — a broken heart, a giraffe, a ferris wheel, a bagel with cream cheese. Heck, there's even one emoji per astrological sign. However, from an avid emoji user's standpoint, many believe there is still plenty of room for creativity and inclusivity.
Celebritiesthedoctorstv.com

Actress Shares the Joy of Working during Lockdown

Emmy Award-winning actress Eva LaRue joins The Doctors to share about her new film “Finding Love in Quarantine,” which explores dating during the pandemic. Eva shares that it was a light in the middle of the dark tunnel to film a movie during the pandemic about the pandemic.
RestaurantsEater

Lockdown Neighbourhood Success Story Top Cuvée Will Open New ‘Secret’ Wine Bar

One of London’s standout lockdown restaurant success stories — Top Cuvée in Highbury — has announced that it will open its second new site in less than a year, in part owing to its successes on social media and in real life as a grocer, provisioner, and wine deliverer throughout the pandemic. Its sharp adaptability, pivoting, and willingness to deliver to its local community put the brand alongside the likes of Ombra and Hill & Szrok.
Musiczapgossip.com

Jack Savoretti enjoyed weekly ‘living room vacations’ during lockdown

Jack Savoretti had weekly “mini vacations” in his living room during lockdown. The 37-year-old singer – whose new album ‘Europiana’ was inspired by the regular themed parties he enjoyed with his kids during the pandemic – has opened up on how music helped his family switch their minds off from the health crisis.
Washington Stateseattlerefined.com

Introducing Jaine: The first WA winery to focus solely on rose, sparkling & white wines

Jaine, the latest brand from one of Washington’s most celebrated and loved vintners, Matthews, describes itself as ‘a love letter to Washington State’. Jaine was really born out of celebration, with the spirit of the Otis family’s mother and grandmother - Mary Jane Powell, at the heart of it. It is an ode to the family’s matriarch and everything she valued and cherished.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
Emeryville, CAComicBook

Luca Stars Explain What it Was Like Recording a Pixar Movie During Lockdown

Disney and Pixar's Luca has finally been released on Disney+, bringing an end to a production that saw most of the cast and crew working from their homes during last year's pandemic lockdowns. There's even a message at the end of the film mentioning that it was made from home rather than completely at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California. Most of the film's cast actually recorded their dialogue remotely, helping push the production across the finish line last year.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
Entertainmentnhmagazine.com

Jodi Picoult’s Musical Explores Life During Lockdown

Jodi Picoult thought she was going to debut a Broadway musical in 2020, an adaptation of “Between the Lines,” a novel she co-authored with her daughter. You can probably guess the rest of the story: The pandemic upended those plans, along with the performing and publishing world at large. The bestselling author found herself hunkering down at home in the Upper Valley, venturing out for local hikes with neighbors who became part of her quarantine “bubble” but otherwise playing it extra cautious.
Lifestyleliquor.com

How Small Label Changes Can Spike or Sink Wine Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way wine was purchased and sold, possibly forever. The ubiquity of in-person tasting events has been transformed. Even as wineries, bars and retails shops reopen, the vibe is more restrained and the wine less free-flowing. It’s hard to imagine a return to the days of sampling multiple wines at your neighborhood corner store. Communal spit buckets are surely a thing of the past.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Swim School on Expanding Their Sound During Lockdown and Their Upcoming Debut EP

2020 was certainly one of the most challenging years the artistic community has ever faced. However Scottish quartet Swim School—comprising Alice Johnson (vocals/guitar), Lewis Bunting (guitar), Matt Mitchell (bass), and newest member Billy McMahon (drums)—managed to turn the restrictions imposed on society by a global pandemic into a genuinely positive and creative experience.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 5 - July 11

If you have a new romantic partner, think twice before you bring her/him to your circle of friends. If you have a brand new idea, wait it out a bit. Let it ripen a little more before you bring it to the public, because it may not be understood. We all know you are a genius, but just consider that it may not be as easy to share it this week. Instead of being frustrated, just go into the inner state of being, and try to connect more deepely with what motivates, because this new moon cycle will ultimately prove to be very productive until the end of the month. By Paysage try Eleuthera.
ApparelUS Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Inspired Us to Find Our Own Maxi Shirtdress — Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Jennifer Lopez cannot be stopped when it comes to…well, just about anything. She’s been putting out hit music for decades now, she’s starred in numerous iconic movies, she’s been driving the paparazzi and public crazy whenever she’s spotted with Ben Affleck and, of course, her beauty and fashion game are endlessly on point.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

J Balvin is a dad

J. Balvin has become a father for the first time. The ‘Mi Gente’ singer’s partner Valentina Ferrer – who he has been dating since 2017 – revealed on Thursday (01.07.21) that they had welcomed their baby into the world earlier this week and she hailed her bond with the tot to be the “best love”.