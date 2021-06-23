Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida “Puppy Lemon Law” At Heart Of Euthanized Dog Small Claim

By Deborah Childress
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSX8j_0actSwSO00

For animal breeders, selling dogs and cats to consumers is governed by a Florida statue often called the “puppy lemon law.”

The statute – FS 828.29 – addresses cruelty, animal sales, and animal enterprise protection requirements. A recent case of a purebred animal euthanized by its new pet owner sheds light on the value of reading the law before making a purchase.

Joshua Shade of Sarasota bought an Italian Mastiff named “Marshall” from Tampa breeder Rastesfa Ball on February 7. Shade states in his small claim complaint that Marshall fell ill once taken to his new home.

But Shade did not take him to a veterinarian until April 26, at which time he was told the animal had congenital heart failure, tachycardia, a heart murmur, and gastroenteritis. Both the original and second-opinion veterinarians agreed on the dog’s health issues, and recommended euthanasia, due to Marshall’s “poor quality of life.” Shade’s last remark in his complaint states, “This all could have been prevented if the dog was taken to a licensed veterinarian prior to me picking him up.”

Shade is demanding Ball refund $3,772.16 for Marshall’s purchase price, veterinary expenses, and living expenses. His receipt of Marshall’s veterinary anthelmintics and vaccinations provided by Ball as required by the puppy lemon law was attached to his small claim complaint.

Ball’s sales contract with Shade, and Shade’s small claim were reviewed. Numerous potential conflicts may arise in this case that could favor either of the parties, based on how the puppy lemon law is written. But for certain, the appointed judge will need to determine if Shade lost his rights to reimbursement because he euthanized Marshall, which is not mentioned in the law as a reimbursable course of action.

Buyers are only specifically allowed limited reimbursements of their costs if they return or exchange the pet with the animal breeder – or keep it. Because Marshall was euthanized, Ball had no opportunity to choose a veterinarian of his choice to confirm the dog’s health conditions, prior to determining what he should pay Shade for his troubles,

if anything. His contract appears to state that he only offers an animal exchange from a current or future litter and that he must be immediately notified before the buyer in any way gives up custody of the animal in any fashion.

Shade was contacted and asked why he elected not to take Marshall to a vet within Ball’s contract recommendation of three days, although Marshall was ill as soon as he arrived at his new home. Shade did not respond and hung up.

Ball spoke with The Free Press and stated Shade received the required official vet inspection paperwork, impressed upon Shade to take Marshall to a vet, and sent text messages inquiring about the welfare of the dog shortly after the dog was purchased.

“Also,” Ball explained, “he didn’t have to put the dog down. His letter sent to me was false, and he sent me threatening letters, so I am just waiting for the date to go to court. I’ve never had one issue with my puppies. Joshua’s behavior is just sketchy.”

Ball also said veterinarians for animal breeders only perform standard or routine animal health checks in accordance with the Florida statute.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Community Policy
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Heart Failure#Puppies#Italian#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

FWC’s Operation Dry Water Promotes Education, Enforcement For Boating Under The Influence This Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement targeting boating under the influence as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign this weekend. FWC officers will be enforcing Florida’s boating under the influence laws and educating boaters...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

BBB Tip: Florida Prepare For Possible Hurricane Elsa Scams

Hurricane Elsa could hit Florida as early as Tuesday. Shortly after the storm passes, consumers affected will start to evaluate any damage done and begin the clean-up process. Better Business Bureau receives hundreds of complaints every year concerning subpar work performed by contractors, and encourages consumers to take the time to properly research contractors to avoid creating a bigger problem. Natural disasters can bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Firefighter Finds His Own Daughter’s Body In Collapsed Surfside Condo

A firefighter found the body of his 7-year-old daughter in the remains of the collapsed Surfside, Florida, condominium building Thursday night, WPLG reported. “We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban told WPLG.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough Residents Urged To Prepare As Hurricane Elsa Could Impact Central Florida

Hillsborough County urges residents to monitor weather forecasts and review their emergency plans as Hurricane Elsa could impact Central Florida during the long Independence Day holiday weekend. Hillsborough County emergency officials and representatives of partner agencies are closely monitoring the projected track of Hurricane Elsa and are coordinating resources and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty To Dog Fighting

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession of an animal for use in an animal fighting venture. According to court documents, beginning as early as June 22, 2017, Clay Turner, 61, of Loranger, possessed and trained dogs for the purpose of having them participate in animal fighting ventures.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Opens Self-Serve Sandbag Sites

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – The Pasco County Department of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Elsa as it approaches Florida. There is still uncertainty in the forecast models; however, The National Weather Service indicates Elsa could bring strong winds and heavy rain to Pasco County early next week. As we...